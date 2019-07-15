ICC World Cup XI: Champions who lit up the marquee tournament

Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma were the only Indians in the ICC World Cup XI.

The final of the ICC World Cup 2019 between New Zealand and England was a fitting end to the tournament. England won their first-ever World Cup since its inception in 1975.

Here is the team of the ICC World Cup 2019 that was selected by former internationals and commentators Ian Bishop, Ian Smith and Isa Guha, along with cricket writer Lawrence Booth, while ICC General Manager Cricket, Geoff Allardice, was the fifth member and convener of the committee.

Rohit Sharma

The Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma blasted 5 centuries in 8 matches to amass a mammoth 648 runs. Sharma was the leading run-scorer at ICC World Cup 2019, and four of his 5 centuries were instrumental in guiding India to victory.

Jason Roy

England opener Jason Roy placed 10th on the leading run-scorers chart after scoring 443. But, he got England off to a flying start in almost every match that he featured in. He scored a 65-ball 85 in the semifinal against Australia to ensure that his team reached the final.

Kane Williamson (Captain)

Kane Williamson scored 578 runs in to lead New Zealand to the final. His side was adjudged the runners-up after the match ended in a tie. He still came out smiling for the press conference. Williamson has earned the cricketing fraternity’s respect and love not only for being an astute captain and talented batsman, but also because he is a thorough gentleman. Throughout the tournament, Williamson held the team together while batting as well as on the field.

Shakib al Hasan

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib al Hasan had a mixed tournament. While he scored 606 runs and picked 11 wickets to make a name for himself, his team could not make it to the playoffs. The stellar role and Shakib played was compared to what Yuvraj Singh did for India during the 2011 World Cup.

Joe Root

Joe Root was at his fluent best and acted as the glue that held all the stroke-makers together in the Engliand batting line-up. He scored 556 runs at an average of 61.77.

Ben Stokes

After giving away 4 sixes in the T20 World Cup final, England all-rounder Ben Stokes redeemed himself at this tournament. He led his team to victory in the final against New Zealand scoring 84 off 98 balls in a tricky chase of 242. Stokes amassed 468 runs in the tournament at an average of above 50. He put his hand up every time the top-order failed. He also had 7 wickets to his name and maintained an economy rate of under 5.

Alex Carey (Wicketkeeper)

Not only did Alex Carey score crucial half-centuries for Australia, he was also lighting fast behind the stumps. Carey effected 20 dismissals, the most by any wicketkeeper at World Cup 2019. The only wicketkeeper with more dismissals in a single edition of a World Cup is Adam Gilchrist, who had 21 in the 2003 World Cup.

He scored 375 runs at an average of 62.50. His strike rate was above 110, which reflects the impetus he provide to the innings lower-down.

Mitchell Starc

Pacers were the flavour of the season at this World Cup. And Australia’s Mitchell Starc was the best of the lot, shocking the batsmen with his toe-crushing yorkers and short balls. His ability to swing the ball both ways had the batsmen guessing. Starc’s tally of 27 wickets is the best ever in a single edition, overtaking Glenn Mcgrath’s 26 at the 2007 World Cup.

Jofra Archer

Before the World Cup started, pundits across England were divided on whether or not Jofra Archer should be drafted into the side. At the very last minute, the selectors decided to give the 24-year-old a chance. And he came out all guns blazing, rattling the opposition batsmen with pace and bounce. He consistenly bowled 150 and used the short ball to good advantage. He had 20 scalps to his name and was even trusted by his captain to bowl the super over in the final.

Lockie Ferguson

New Zealand’s Lockie Ferguson finished second in the wicket charts with 21, including three in the final as well as an astonishing catch, while also going at less than five runs an over.

Jasprit Bumrah

Every time captain Virat Kohli needed a wicket, he threw the ball to Jasprit Bumrah. And Bumrah delivered. Bumrah’s yorkers and other variations ensured that India never gave away too many runs in the death overs. He picked 18 wickets at an average of 20.6 and an impressive economy of 4.4.