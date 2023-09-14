ICC World Cup Journey since 1975; check list of winners, hosts and players who have scored the most runs

The ICC Cricket World Cup is a source of immense excitement for cricket enthusiasts worldwide, primarily because it consistently delivers unpredictable results, making it a captivating spectacle for fans. Throughout its history, the Cricket World Cup has seen remarkable battles, individual moments of brilliance, and outstanding team performances that have left an indelible mark on the cricketing community.

The 50-over World Cup originated in 1975, with the initial three editions all hosted in England. However, in 1987, the tournament ventured beyond the UK’s shores. While many nations have tasted success in this prestigious tournament, the West Indies, Australia, and India have stood out, boasting multiple World Cup victories.

The format of the Cricket World Cup has undergone changes over the years, adapting to accommodate varying numbers and standards of participating teams. The current format, implemented in 2019, features 10 teams engaging in a single round-robin group stage, wherein each team competes against all other teams, amounting to nine matches per side.

These World Cup triumphs have not only brought honor to their respective nations but have also highlighted the global talent pool and the unwavering passion for cricket that spans the globe.

As we eagerly anticipate upcoming Cricket World Cups, the competition is poised to become even more intense, with teams vying to etch their names alongside these giants in the annals of cricketing history. The cricketing world awaits with bated breath for the next thrilling chapter, set to commence this October, as this saga of world-class competition continues to captivate audiences worldwide.

ICC Cricket World Cup winners and host list from 1975 to 2023

Year Host Nation Winner Runner-up 1975 England West Indies Australia 1979 England West Indies England 1983 England India West Indies 1987 India and Pakistan Australia England 1992 Australia and New Zealand Pakistan England 1996 Pakistan and India Sri Lanka Australia 1999 England Australia Pakistan 2003 South Africa Australia India 2007 West Indies Australia Sri Lanka 2011 India and Bangladesh India Sri Lanka 2015 Australia and New Zealand Australia New Zealand 2019 England and Wales England New Zealand 2023 India – –

Which players have scored the most runs in ICC World Cup history?

Sachin Tendulkar – Tendulkar amassed a remarkable 2,278 runs in 45 ODI World Cup matches, boasting an impressive average of 56.95. He participated in six World Cup editions from 1992 to 2011 and was the top run-scorer in the 1996 and 2003 World Cups.

Glenn Turner – Turner scored a staggering 333 runs in just four matches, more than any other batsman in that particular tournament. He had an extraordinary average of 166.50, showcasing his exceptional batting skill and consistency.

David Gower – Gower was the highest run-scorer in the 1983 World Cup, demonstrating his class and form by tallying a magnificent 384 runs in seven matches, with an average of 76.80.

Martin Crowe – Crowe was the shining star of the 1992 World Cup, displaying his masterful batting skills by accumulating a magnificent 456 runs in nine matches, more than any other player in the tournament. He also scored one hundred and four fifties, highlighting his consistency and temperament.

Matthew Hayden – Hayden was the leading run-scorer in the 2007 World Cup, amassing a massive 659 runs in 11 matches, with an amazing average of 73.22.