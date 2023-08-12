The much-awaited 2023 World Cup starts later this year. India will be hosting the 2023 edition of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup for the first time since 2011. Team India has a lot of expectations riding on them, given how the last three ODI World Cups have been won by the home team.

Less than three months remain for the World Cup in which a total of 10 teams will fight for the big prize. India will play 9 games during the league stage- one against every other team. In order to gear up for the tournament, India would be looking to zero in on a set of players. India is looking forward to forming a powerful squad to tackle other teams. So, take a look at India’s likely squad for the ODI World Cup 2023, according to cricketaddictor.

Openers- Rohit Sharma (C) and Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill can be grabbed as openers in ICC World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma is the current skipper of India. The right-handed batter will lead the men-in-blue during the tournament.

Both Sharma and Gill, have made headlines for slamming multiple centuries in ODIs this year. This duo has also shown marvelous teamwork at the top slot. Notably, Gill has emerged as India’s top run-scorer this year, accumulating an impressive total of 750 runs across 12 matches.

Also Read Star Sports launches campaign for the Asia Cup 2023

Batting- Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav

In the middle-order, selection might favor Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. Kohli’s standout performance includes two centuries in ODIs this year.

Shreyas Iyer, after undergoing back surgery, has made a successful recovery and has been actively practicing in the nets. The right-handed batter is highly likely to be a match-fit before the World Cup.

While Suryakumar Yadav has faced challenges in scoring runs in ODIs, his noteworthy T20I form throughout the year enhances his consideration. Moreover, his frequent appearances in ODI matches this year provide additional grounds for his potential selection.

Wicket-Keepers- KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan

KL Rahul might be picked as one of the wicketkeepers. Following a thigh injury during IPL 2023, the right-handed batsman underwent surgery. Impressively, he delivered a match-winning performance against Australia in the past.

Ishan Kishan could be chosen as another wicketkeeper, He offers versatility as both a wicketkeeper and a potential opening batsman.

All-Rounders- Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel

For the upcoming tournament, India seems inclined to opt for a trio of all-rounders – namely Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. Hardik Pandya lends valuable support to the pace attack, bolstering its strength.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel, both left-arm spin all-rounders, have demonstrated commendable performances in ODIs throughout the year. Since the tournament takes place in spin-friendly Indian conditions, spin all-rounders will be a very crucial part of every team.

Spinners- Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav might be able to secure their places in the ICC World Cup 2023 sqaud. Yuzvendra Chahal, an adept right-arm spinner, has already claimed 3 wickets across 2 ODIs this year.

Kuldeep Yadav, the skilled left-arm spinner, has captured 22 wickets in 11 matches, emerging as India’s leading wicket-taker in ODIs for the current year. Their contrasting styles offer a valuable and diverse dynamic to India’s spin arsenal.

Pacers- Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Team India might opt for Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj as pacers for the ICC World Cup squad. After successfully recuperating from back surgery, Bumrah is set to make his return during the upcoming T20I series against Ireland.

Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj have clinched 19 and 10 wickets respectively in 8 ODIs this year. Siraj’s exceptional performance in ODIs propelled him to the top spot in the ICC rankings earlier in the year, while Shami’s standout performance in IPL 2023 positioned him as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker.