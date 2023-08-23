ICC World Cup 2023: Why partnerships between Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill will be crucial for India in mega event? Here’s what Gill says

With just a couple of months left for the World Cup to begin in India, star Indian batsman Shubman Gill believes that his partnership with skipper Rohit Sharma will be crucial for the hosts to lift the trophy.

Shubman Gill on skipper Rohit Sharma

Speaking to icc-cricket.com. Gill said that it is good to open with Sharma. All focus remains on the skipper when the latter is batting. Elaborating further about his skipper, Gill said that Sharma is a kind of batsman who likes his partners to go at opponents and hit their shots the way they want.

“So in that nature, he gives the players full freedom for how they want to express their game,” the website quoted him as saying. Notably, the partnership between Gill and Sharma while not opening together averages 85.37. No doubt their partnership will be crucial to India’s win in the mega event.

Apart from Gill, the focus of the entire country will also be on Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored 171 runs against West Indies last July in what was his debut Test match. Revealing further, he pointed out that while batting in the middle it was just about chatting with him and instilling more confidence in him. “When you are playing your first Test match, you kind of keep asking yourself whether you belong here or not,” the website further quoted Sharma as saying.

Latest rankings in ODIs

Meanwhile, Gill on Wednesday moved to fourth position from the previous fifth in the ICC ranking for the batsmen. He now has 743 rating points and is currently India’s top ranked batsman. Apart from him, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Ravi Bishnoi also gained their ranking the the game’s shortest format.

Bumrah , who led India in the Ireland series, has moved up seven positions to reach 84th position, even as Bishnoi reached 65th position after jumping 17 spots. Ruturaj Gaikwad has also reached 87th position in the latest ranking.