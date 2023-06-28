The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the fixtures for the upcoming ODI World Cup on Wednesday, ending the wait among cricket fans across the World. While Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will be hosting the final on November 19, a number of venues have been left out resulting in disappointment among local fans.

Mohali excluded

Surprisingly, Mohali has been deprived of any cricket match this time. One of the most popular stadiums in the country, it hosted the World Cup semi-finals in 1996 and 2011, both times when Inid had hosted the mega event. Lest we forget, the stadium hosted the high-profile semi-final match between India and Pakistan in 2011 and it was attended by then-prime minister Manmohan Singh and his then-Pakistani counterpart Yousuf Raza Gilani. The stadium also hosted the 2016 India-Australia T20 World Cup match.

Hyderabad not hosting any India match

Similarly, Hyderabad is among the 10 cities in the country which will host World Cup matches. However, one of the most popular stadiums in the country will not host any India match this time. Even though the stadium will host three matches, all are low profile. Pakistan will play the first two matches against qualifiers 1 and 2, New Zealand will also take on qualifier 1 at the venue.

No high-profile match in Bengaluru

Notably, Bengaluru will also not host any important match, the only one being India vs Qualifier 1. Also, just like in 1996, the first match will be played between England and New Zealand this time too. Notably, in general, host nations play the first match of the World Cup in any sport in Ahmedabad.

According to the World Cup schedule, announced on June 27, the tournament will begin on October 5 and the final match will be held in the same venue in Ahmedabad on November 19. The much-awaited India-vs Pakistan matches on October 15 in Ahmedabad. A total of 10 teams will participate at the event. The tournament will be played for 46 days across the country.