ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan now on Oct 14! Eight more fixtures rescheduled – Know revised date, time, and location

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the revised schedule for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Date modifications have been made to a total of nine fixtures due to a range of factors.
One month following the initial unveiling of the timetable for all 48 matches, objections emerged from three Full Members and reports also surfaced, indicating apprehensions about security coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The good news is, there has been no change in the locations for any of the World Cup matches.
ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Revised Date
The eagerly awaited showdown between India and neighboring Pakistan was initially planned for October 15th at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The match has now been rescheduled to October 14th.
ICC World Cup 2023: Matches that have been rescheduled
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, England vs Bangladesh, Australia vs South Africa, India vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Bangladesh, England vs Afghanistan, England vs Pakistan, Australia vs Bangladesh, and India vs the Netherlands.
ICC World Cup 2023: Revised schedule with date, time and location
England vs Bangladesh:
Date: October 10
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Dharamsala
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka:
Date: October 10
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Hyderabad
Australia vs South Africa
Date: October 12
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Lucknow
New Zealand vs Bangladesh
Date: October 13
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Chennai
India vs Pakistan
Date: October 14
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Ahmedabad
England vs Afghanistan
Date: October 15
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Delhi
Australia vs Bangladesh
Date: November 11
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Pune
England vs Pakistan
Date: November 11
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Kolkata
India vs Netherlands
Date: November 12
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Bengaluru