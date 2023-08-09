scorecardresearch
ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan now on Oct 14! Eight more fixtures rescheduled – Know revised date, time, and location

The eagerly awaited showdown between India and neighboring Pakistan was initially planned for October 15th at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

ICC World Cup 2023 revised schedule
The good news is, there has been no change in the locations for any of the World Cup matches. (Image: ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday released the revised schedule for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. Date modifications have been made to a total of nine fixtures due to a range of factors.

One month following the initial unveiling of the timetable for all 48 matches, objections emerged from three Full Members and reports also surfaced, indicating apprehensions about security coinciding with the first day of Navratri. The good news is, there has been no change in the locations for any of the World Cup matches.

ICC World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Revised Date

The eagerly awaited showdown between India and neighboring Pakistan was initially planned for October 15th at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. The match has now been rescheduled to October 14th.

ICC World Cup 2023: Matches that have been rescheduled

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, England vs Bangladesh, Australia vs South Africa, India vs Pakistan, New Zealand vs Bangladesh,  England vs Afghanistan, England vs Pakistan, Australia vs Bangladesh, and India vs the Netherlands.

ICC World Cup 2023: Revised schedule with date, time and location

England vs Bangladesh:

Date: October 10
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Dharamsala

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka:

Date: October 10
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Hyderabad

Australia vs South Africa

Date: October 12
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Lucknow

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Date: October 13
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Chennai

India vs Pakistan

Date: October 14
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Ahmedabad

England vs Afghanistan

Date: October 15
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Delhi

Australia vs Bangladesh

Date: November 11
Time: 10:30 AM
Location: Pune

England vs Pakistan

Date: November 11
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Kolkata

India vs Netherlands

Date: November 12
Time: 2:00 PM
Location: Bengaluru

First published on: 09-08-2023 at 19:06 IST

