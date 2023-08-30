ICC World Cup 2023: Fans unhappy as tickets for India-Pakistan match sold out within hours

With just over a month left for the World Cup to begin in India, cricket fans across the country and abroad are waiting in anticipation to watch their favourate players in action. Many are even looking to buy tickets to watch matches live in stadiums across the country.

Fans unhappy

However, a large number of fans were left unhappy because pre-sale ticket windows that were opened on Tuesday for the India-Pakistan match on October 14 in Ahmedabad, were closed within hours as tickets were sold out. The pre-sale window for tickets is being managed by the International Cricket Council’s ticket partner, Book My Show.

Notably, those fans who were lucky to be Mastercard holders were able to get an early hold of tickets , after which ‘Book My Show’ website was forced to display a ‘Sold Out’ message for the high-stake match between two Asian arch-rivals.

Fans, however, may not remain upset and wait for the next opportunity, as the growing demand of the public may witness another rapid sale when windows open again on September 3. Also, as per the policy of the organisers, only two tickets are allowed for each individual for matches involving India, and semi-finals and finals.

It may be noted that every India-Pakistan match, whether played on the sub-continent or outside, witnesses a great amount of emotions from both countries, which most often number not witness a heavy turnout of fans.

Tickets on sale for these matches

Meanwhile, tickets will open for sale for fans in Guwahati and Thiruvanathapuram from today evening at 8 pm for the hosts’ warm-up matches with England and Netherlands respectively. Importantly, tickets involving warm-up matches and important matches across ten venues were already sold out recently on the official website. These venues include – Chennai, Delhi, Pune, Dharamsala, Lucknow, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

The board is expected to announce the squad for the World Cup this Sunday after the end of the Asia Cup match between India and Pakistan.