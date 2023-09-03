scorecardresearch
ICC World Cup 2023: All about participating Teams, Points Table, Schedule and Match Fixtures

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Full Schedule: Here, you can find comprehensive information about the ICC World Cup 2023, including the full schedule, participating teams, match fixtures, points table, and rankings, etc.

Written by FE Online
ICC World Cup Cup 2023 Schedule: Know Match Fixtures, Teams, Points Table, Scorecard Updates and Results
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule: A total of 10 countries are participating in the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 that begins on Oct 5, 2023. (Image: AP)

World Cup 2023 Schedule, Match Fixtures, Points Table:The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is officially scheduled to commence from October 5, 2023, to November 19, 2023. This is the first ICC World Cup which will be entirely hosted by India. In the past, India had co-hosted the event with other cricketing nations in 1987 (with Pakistan), 1996 (with Pakistan and Sri Lanka), and 2011 (with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh).

Needless to say, there is a notable excitement building up amongst cricket fans, and if you are one of them, you might want to get hands-on information about the tournament. Here, you can find comprehensive information about the ICC World Cup 2023, including the full schedule, participating teams, match fixtures, points table, and rankings, etc. Let’s dive in.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Teams:

A total of 10 countries are participating in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 that begins on Oct 5, 2023. These teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangaldesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri lanka.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonLostTiedNet RunPointsNet Run RateSeries Form
1Afghanistan000000
2Australia000000
3Bangaldesh000000
4England000000
5India000000
6Netherlands000000
7New Zealand000000
8Pakistan000000
9South Africa000000
10Sri Lanka000000

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Matches, Date, Venue and Time

Match No. Matches Match DateMatch Time (IST)Venue
Match 1England vs New Zealand5-Oct2:00 PM Ahmedabad
Match 2Pakistan vs Netherlands6-Oct2:00 PMHyderabad
Match 3Bangladesh vs Afghanistan7-Oct10:30 AMDharamsala
Match 4South Africa vs Sri Lanka7-Oct2:00 PMDelhi
Match 5India vs Australia8-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 6New Zealand vs Netherlands9-Oct2:00 PMHyderabad
Match 7England vs Bangladesh10-Oct10:30 AMDharamsala
Match 8Pakistan vs Sri Lanka10-Oct2:00 PMHyderabad
Match 9India vs Afghanistan11-Oct2:00 PMDelhi
Match 10Australia vs South Africa12-Oct2:00 PMLucknow
Match 11New Zealand vs Bangladesh13-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 12India vs Pakistan14-Oct2:00 PMAhmedabad
Match 13England vs Afghanistan15-Oct2:00 PMDelhi
Match 14Australia vs Sri Lanka16-Oct2:00 PMLucknow
Match 15South Africa vs Netherlands17-Oct2:00 PMDharamsala
Match 16New Zealand vs Afghanistan18-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 17India vs Bangladesh19-Oct2:00 PMPune
Match 18Australia vs Pakistan20-Oct2:00 PMBengaluru
Match 19Netherlands vs Sri Lanka21-Oct10:30 AMLucknow
Match 20England vs South Africa21-Oct2:00 PMMumbai
Match 21India vs New Zealand22-Oct2:00 PMDharamsala
Match 22Pakistan vs Afghanistan23-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 23South Africa vs Bangladesh24-Oct2:00 PMMumbai
Match 24Australia vs Netherlands25-Oct2:00 PMDelhi
Match 25England vs Sri Lanka26-Oct2:00 PMBengaluru
Match 26Pakistan vs South Africa27-Oct2:00 PMChennai
Match 27Australia vs New Zealand28-Oct10:30 AMDharamsala
Match 28Netherlands vs Bangladesh28-Oct2:00 PMKolkata
Match 29India vs England29-Oct2:00 PMLucknow
Match 30Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka30-Oct2:00 PMPune
Match 31Pakistan vs Bangladesh31-Oct2:00 PMKolkata
Match 32New Zealand vs South Africa1-Nov2:00 PMPune
Match 33India vs Sri Lanka2-Nov2:00 PMMumbai
Match 34Netherlands vs Afghanistan3-Nov2:00 PMLucknow
Match 35New Zealand vs Pakistan4-Nov10:30 AMBengaluru
Match 36England vs Australia4-Nov2:00 PMAhmedabad
Match 37India vs South Africa5-Nov2:00 PMKolkata
Match 38Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka6-Nov2:00 PMDelhi
Match 39Australia vs Afghanistan7-Nov2:00 PMMumbai
Match 40England vs Netherlands8-Nov2:00 PMPune
Match 41New Zealand vs Sri Lanka9-Nov2:00 PMBengaluru
Match 42South Africa vs Afghanistan10-Nov2:00 PMAhmedabad
Match 43Australia vs Bangladesh11-Nov10:30 AMPune
Match 44England vs Pakistan11-Nov2:00 PMKolkata
Match 45India vs Netherlands12-Nov2:00 PMBengaluru
1st Semi-FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.15-Nov2:00 PMMumbai
2nd Semi-FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.16-Nov2:00 PMKolkata
FinalT.B.C. vs T.B.C.19-Nov2:00 PMAhmedabad

ICC World Cup 2023 India Squad

According to a report by The Indian Express, the senior national selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) picked out the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on September 2, 2023. The report suggests the players who are included are Captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. Allrounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur also made it to the team.

In the realm of bowling, the pace attack for India will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, with spinner Kuldeep Yadav also securing his place in the squad. As per the IE report, the players who didn’t find a place in the squad included Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna.

The list will be updated here once the BCCI officially announces the Team India squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

How to Book Tickets for ICC World Cup 2023?

Here’s a set of step-by-step instructions for booking tickets for India’s World Cup 2023 matches:

Step 1: Visit the official ICC ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com and log in.

Step 2: Click on the Indian flag to select ‘India’ as your team.

Step 3: Use the venue filter to find and select the match location you desire.

Step 4: Choose the specific match for which you wish to purchase tickets.

Step 5: Once selected, BookMyShow will place you in a queue. It’s crucial not to press the back or refresh button at this stage, as doing so will remove you from the queue, requiring you to repeat the previous steps to rejoin it.

Step 6: Wait patiently until the estimated time of arrival (ETA). The website will redirect you to the stadium layout, where you can pick your preferred tickets from various price ranges.

Step 7: Provide your personal information, including your name, last name, delivery details, and other necessary details.

Step 8: You will then be directed to the payment page. Complete your payment using your preferred payment method.

Step 9: After successful payment, check your email inbox for a confirmation email. This email will contain your match tickets and confirmation from BookMyShow.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers- Most Runs

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier unfolded in Zimbabwe during June and July 2023. This event marked the culmination of the arduous 2023 World Cup qualification journey, ultimately determining the final two participants in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

This tournament boasted the participation of ten teams, comprising the lower-ranked five teams from the 2020–23 World Cup Super League, the top three teams from the 2019–23 Cricket World Cup League 2, and the leading two teams from the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

Following the intense competition, the two teams that secured qualification from these rigorous matches were Sri Lanka and Netherlands. In this segment, we will delve into the performance statistics, particularly focusing on the top run-scorers in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier matches. Here are the top-10 scorers:

The top spot was bagged by SC Williams from Zimbabwe who scored 600 runs in 7 matches.

The second spot was reserved by P nisanka from Sri lanka who scored 417 runs in 8 matches.

The third sport saw FDM Karunaratne from Sri Lanka who scored 369 runs in 7 matches.

The fourth spot was bagged by B McMullen from Scotland who scored 364 runs in 7 matches.

The fifth sport was marked by N Pooran from West Indies who scored 350 runs in 7 matches.

The sixth spot was reserved by SD Hope from West Indies who scored 341 runs in 7 matches.

The seventh spot saw Vikramjit Singh from Netherlands who scored 326 runs in 8 matches.

The eighth spot was bagged by Sikander Raza from Zimbabwe with 325 runs in 7 matches.

The ninth spot was reserved by Ayaan Khan from Oman with 315 runs in 7 matches

The tenth spot was marked by SA Edwards from Netherlands with 314 in 8 matches.

World Cup 2023

First published on: 03-09-2023 at 11:43 IST

