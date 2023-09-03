ICC World Cup 2023: All about participating Teams, Points Table, Schedule and Match Fixtures

World Cup 2023 Schedule, Match Fixtures, Points Table:The 13th edition of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is officially scheduled to commence from October 5, 2023, to November 19, 2023. This is the first ICC World Cup which will be entirely hosted by India. In the past, India had co-hosted the event with other cricketing nations in 1987 (with Pakistan), 1996 (with Pakistan and Sri Lanka), and 2011 (with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh).

Needless to say, there is a notable excitement building up amongst cricket fans, and if you are one of them, you might want to get hands-on information about the tournament. Here, you can find comprehensive information about the ICC World Cup 2023, including the full schedule, participating teams, match fixtures, points table, and rankings, etc. Let’s dive in.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Teams:

A total of 10 countries are participating in the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 that begins on Oct 5, 2023. These teams are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangaldesh, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri lanka.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Points Table:

Position Teams Matches Won Lost Tied Net Run Points Net Run Rate Series Form 1 Afghanistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 Australia 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 Bangaldesh 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 England 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 India 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 New Zealand 0 0 0 0 0 0 8 Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 9 South Africa 0 0 0 0 0 0 10 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 0 0 0

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule: Matches, Date, Venue and Time

Match No. Matches Match Date Match Time (IST) Venue Match 1 England vs New Zealand 5-Oct 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Match 2 Pakistan vs Netherlands 6-Oct 2:00 PM Hyderabad Match 3 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan 7-Oct 10:30 AM Dharamsala Match 4 South Africa vs Sri Lanka 7-Oct 2:00 PM Delhi Match 5 India vs Australia 8-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 6 New Zealand vs Netherlands 9-Oct 2:00 PM Hyderabad Match 7 England vs Bangladesh 10-Oct 10:30 AM Dharamsala Match 8 Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 10-Oct 2:00 PM Hyderabad Match 9 India vs Afghanistan 11-Oct 2:00 PM Delhi Match 10 Australia vs South Africa 12-Oct 2:00 PM Lucknow Match 11 New Zealand vs Bangladesh 13-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 12 India vs Pakistan 14-Oct 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Match 13 England vs Afghanistan 15-Oct 2:00 PM Delhi Match 14 Australia vs Sri Lanka 16-Oct 2:00 PM Lucknow Match 15 South Africa vs Netherlands 17-Oct 2:00 PM Dharamsala Match 16 New Zealand vs Afghanistan 18-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 17 India vs Bangladesh 19-Oct 2:00 PM Pune Match 18 Australia vs Pakistan 20-Oct 2:00 PM Bengaluru Match 19 Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 21-Oct 10:30 AM Lucknow Match 20 England vs South Africa 21-Oct 2:00 PM Mumbai Match 21 India vs New Zealand 22-Oct 2:00 PM Dharamsala Match 22 Pakistan vs Afghanistan 23-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 23 South Africa vs Bangladesh 24-Oct 2:00 PM Mumbai Match 24 Australia vs Netherlands 25-Oct 2:00 PM Delhi Match 25 England vs Sri Lanka 26-Oct 2:00 PM Bengaluru Match 26 Pakistan vs South Africa 27-Oct 2:00 PM Chennai Match 27 Australia vs New Zealand 28-Oct 10:30 AM Dharamsala Match 28 Netherlands vs Bangladesh 28-Oct 2:00 PM Kolkata Match 29 India vs England 29-Oct 2:00 PM Lucknow Match 30 Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka 30-Oct 2:00 PM Pune Match 31 Pakistan vs Bangladesh 31-Oct 2:00 PM Kolkata Match 32 New Zealand vs South Africa 1-Nov 2:00 PM Pune Match 33 India vs Sri Lanka 2-Nov 2:00 PM Mumbai Match 34 Netherlands vs Afghanistan 3-Nov 2:00 PM Lucknow Match 35 New Zealand vs Pakistan 4-Nov 10:30 AM Bengaluru Match 36 England vs Australia 4-Nov 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Match 37 India vs South Africa 5-Nov 2:00 PM Kolkata Match 38 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 6-Nov 2:00 PM Delhi Match 39 Australia vs Afghanistan 7-Nov 2:00 PM Mumbai Match 40 England vs Netherlands 8-Nov 2:00 PM Pune Match 41 New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 9-Nov 2:00 PM Bengaluru Match 42 South Africa vs Afghanistan 10-Nov 2:00 PM Ahmedabad Match 43 Australia vs Bangladesh 11-Nov 10:30 AM Pune Match 44 England vs Pakistan 11-Nov 2:00 PM Kolkata Match 45 India vs Netherlands 12-Nov 2:00 PM Bengaluru 1st Semi-Final T.B.C. vs T.B.C. 15-Nov 2:00 PM Mumbai 2nd Semi-Final T.B.C. vs T.B.C. 16-Nov 2:00 PM Kolkata Final T.B.C. vs T.B.C. 19-Nov 2:00 PM Ahmedabad

ICC World Cup 2023 India Squad

According to a report by The Indian Express, the senior national selection committee of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) picked out the 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on September 2, 2023. The report suggests the players who are included are Captain Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, and Suryakumar Yadav. Allrounders Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur also made it to the team.

In the realm of bowling, the pace attack for India will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj, with spinner Kuldeep Yadav also securing his place in the squad. As per the IE report, the players who didn’t find a place in the squad included Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, and Prasidh Krishna.

The list will be updated here once the BCCI officially announces the Team India squad for the ICC World Cup 2023.

How to Book Tickets for ICC World Cup 2023?

Here’s a set of step-by-step instructions for booking tickets for India’s World Cup 2023 matches:

Step 1: Visit the official ICC ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com and log in.

Step 2: Click on the Indian flag to select ‘India’ as your team.

Step 3: Use the venue filter to find and select the match location you desire.

Step 4: Choose the specific match for which you wish to purchase tickets.

Step 5: Once selected, BookMyShow will place you in a queue. It’s crucial not to press the back or refresh button at this stage, as doing so will remove you from the queue, requiring you to repeat the previous steps to rejoin it.

Step 6: Wait patiently until the estimated time of arrival (ETA). The website will redirect you to the stadium layout, where you can pick your preferred tickets from various price ranges.

Step 7: Provide your personal information, including your name, last name, delivery details, and other necessary details.

Step 8: You will then be directed to the payment page. Complete your payment using your preferred payment method.

Step 9: After successful payment, check your email inbox for a confirmation email. This email will contain your match tickets and confirmation from BookMyShow.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers- Most Runs

The 12th edition of the Cricket World Cup Qualifier unfolded in Zimbabwe during June and July 2023. This event marked the culmination of the arduous 2023 World Cup qualification journey, ultimately determining the final two participants in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

This tournament boasted the participation of ten teams, comprising the lower-ranked five teams from the 2020–23 World Cup Super League, the top three teams from the 2019–23 Cricket World Cup League 2, and the leading two teams from the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off.

Following the intense competition, the two teams that secured qualification from these rigorous matches were Sri Lanka and Netherlands. In this segment, we will delve into the performance statistics, particularly focusing on the top run-scorers in the ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifier matches. Here are the top-10 scorers:

The top spot was bagged by SC Williams from Zimbabwe who scored 600 runs in 7 matches.

The second spot was reserved by P nisanka from Sri lanka who scored 417 runs in 8 matches.

The third sport saw FDM Karunaratne from Sri Lanka who scored 369 runs in 7 matches.

The fourth spot was bagged by B McMullen from Scotland who scored 364 runs in 7 matches.

The fifth sport was marked by N Pooran from West Indies who scored 350 runs in 7 matches.

The sixth spot was reserved by SD Hope from West Indies who scored 341 runs in 7 matches.

The seventh spot saw Vikramjit Singh from Netherlands who scored 326 runs in 8 matches.

The eighth spot was bagged by Sikander Raza from Zimbabwe with 325 runs in 7 matches.

The ninth spot was reserved by Ayaan Khan from Oman with 315 runs in 7 matches

The tenth spot was marked by SA Edwards from Netherlands with 314 in 8 matches.