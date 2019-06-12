ICC World Cup 2019: When and where to watch India vs New Zealand

World Cup 2019:\u00a0Team India captain Virat Kohli will be confident after winning the first two games of the tournament. India's next assignment against New Zealand is set to be a cracker of a game and Kohli would hope to win his third straight game at the World Cup.\u00a0But, the Kiwis cannot be taken lightly as they too have started the tournament in an authoritative manner, winning all the three games that they have played so far. The weather in Nottingham could play a huge role in deciding the playing XI for both teams. Kohli has already said that India will tamper with the winning combination and play Mohammed Shami only if conditions are overcast. Shikhar Dhawan's injury will also be a big blow to India as the opener was in top form after a brilliant hundred against the Australians. KL Rahul might be moved up the order and could open the innings with Rohit Sharma. Ahead of the World Cup, India had faced New Zealand in a warm-up game where the Kiwis managed to beat India with ease. Left-arm fast bowler Trent Boult was in top form and had rattled the Indian top-order in that match. Here is how you can watch the match between India and New Zealand Where to watch India vs New Zealand live on TV? India vs New Zealand will be telecast on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2. It is also available on the HD channels. When to watch India vs New Zealand live? The action in India vs New Zealand will begin at\u00a03 pm IST on 13th June 2019. Where is India vs New Zealand being held? India vs New Zealand will take place at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, England. How to watch live streaming online of India vs New Zealand? India vs New Zealand will be live-streamed on the Hotstar app. Jio users can use the Jio TV app to watch the match live. Airtel users can watch the match live on the Airtel TV app. For Live score updates, you can follow India vs New Zealand's Live Blog on financialexpress.com