ICC World Cup 2019: Top run scorers and wicket takers, updated points table

Bangladesh defeated West Indies in their fifth match of the ICC World Cup 2019 in a convincing fashion to remain in the hunt for a spot in the top four. Shakib Al Hasan, one of the best all-rounders in the world, smashed 124 off 96 balls to help Bangladesh win the game comfortably. He also took two wickets as Bangladesh restricted the West Indies to 321. The left-hander has been in terrific form throughout the tournament and is currently the highest run scorer in the ICC World Cup 2019. Shakib also reached the 6,000 run mark in one-day internationals during his innings against West Indies. The all-rounder is the fastest to achieve the feat of scoring 6,000 runs and pick 250 wickets. He achieved this feat in 202 matches. Before Shakib, the record was held by Shahid Afridi who had achieved the record in 294 matches. After Mahmadullah, Shakib Al Hasan is the only Bangladesh batsman who has managed to score two centuries in a World Cup for Bangladesh. Top run scorer Shakib Al Hasan is now the highest run scorer in the World Cup with 384 runs. Shakib went past Aaron Finch who is now at the second spot with 343 runs. Indian batsman Rohit Sharma is at the third spot with 319 runs. Shakib, who has been moved up the batting order to no. 3, has been repaying the team management's faith. Finch could overtake Shakib in the next game when Australia face South Africa. India's Rohit Sharma and England's Joe Root are close on the heels too, and with India and England both facing Afghanistan in their next match, both these batsmen could put up a big score and leap up in the leaderboard. photo credit: Indian Express India will take on Afghanistan in their next match and looks like Mohammad Shami could replace Bhuvneshwar Kumar as he struggles with a hamstring injury.