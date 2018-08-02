ICC World Cup 2019 tickets: India vs Pakistan match will cost you just over Rs 6000; check full list of prices

Tickets for one of the most awaited match India vs Pakistan is available for £70 which is just little over Rs 6000. (Reuters)

India will kick off their ICC World Cup 2019 campaign at the Hampshire Bowl, Southampton on June 5 against South Africa. The ticket booking for all the matches involving India has begun on ICC’s official website. The Public Ballot will be open until 29 August and fans will be able to apply for each of the 48 fixtures, with tickets in each price band at every game available. Tickets for one of the most awaited match India vs Pakistan is available for £70 which is just little over Rs 6000.

Along with tickets of India’s matches, bookings for all the other matches have also been made available for the fans.

Here are the ticket prices for India’s matches:

Dates Matches Venue Adult Ticket prices Adult Ticket prices Adult Ticket prices Adult Ticket prices Child Ticket prices Child Ticket prices Child Ticket prices Platinum Gold Silver Bronze Gold Silver Bronze June 5 South Africa vs India Hampshire Bowl, Southampton £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6 June 9 India vs Australia The Oval, London £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6 June 13 India vs New Zealand Trent Bridge, Nottingham £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6 June 16 India vs Pakistan Old Trafford, Manchester £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6 June 22 India vs Afghanistan Hampshire Bowl, Southampton £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6 June 27 Windies vs India Old Trafford, Manchester £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6 June 30 England vs India Edgbaston, India £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6 July 2 Bangladesh vs India Edgbaston, India £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6 July 6 Sri Lanka vs India Headingley, Leeds £ 235 £ 150 £ 115 £ 70 £ 30 £ 25 £ 6

Here are the ticket prices for all the matches:

Host nation England will open the tournament at The Oval on 30 May when they take on South Africa while reigning champions Australia start their title defence on 1 June against Afghanistan in a day/night match in Bristol. The World Cup will conclude on Sunday 14 July at Lord’s.