ICC World Cup 2019 tickets booking begin: Here is how you can get them

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 tickets booking has started! The international cricket council is hosting a public ballot on its official website to give cricket fans a chance to apply for tickets to next year’s flagship tournament. The Public Ballot will be open until August 29 and fans will be able to apply for each of the 48 fixtures, with tickets in each price band at every game available. To apply for tickets in the public ballot, applicants must register an account through the official ‘cricket world cup ticketing website’. The pre-registration phase started on July 17.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Managing Director Steve Elworthy highlighted the importance of this milestone in the application process and hopes it has the same success as the recent Cricket Family Ballot.

“August 1 is a day we’ve all been looking forward to as we welcome many potential future cricket fans to the sport. This a great chance for anybody who wants to attend the ICC Cricket World Cup and watch the most exciting and competitive cricket available, as the best teams in the world go head to head,” he said.

Here is how to book ICC World Cup 2019 tickets:

When does the Cricket World Cup Public Ballot open?

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Public Ballot opens at 10AM (BST) on Wednesday 1 August 2018. It is not a first-come first-served system, so don’t worry if you don’t get your application in right away, as all applications will receive the same priority.

How long is it open for?

The CWC19 Public Ballot will remain open until 8PM (BST) on Wednesday 29 August.

Who can enter the Public Ballot?

Everyone! The CWC19 Public Ballot is open to all members of the public to give as many people as possible the opportunity to watch the world’s best cricketers next year.

How do I enter the CWC19 Public Ballot?

Entering the Public Ballot couldn’t be simpler. We’ve put together a step-by-step guide below to help you.

Step 1: Register an account on the Official CWC19 Ticket Website. If you already have an account, you do NOT need to create a new one.

Step 2: Once you’ve logged in, click the ‘My Application’ tab to start planning your CWC19 journey.

Step 3: Click the ‘Create My Application’ button which will give you access to all 48 matches.

Step 4: Select the matches and number of tickets you wish to apply for and then confirm your ticketing order.

How many matches can I apply for?

There is no limit on the total number of matches you can apply for through the ballot, but each match has an individual limit per applicant dependant on the fixture. The ticket limit is displayed on each match page.

If I was unsuccessful in the Cricket Family Ballot will my application be carried over to the Public Ballot?

No applications will be carried over from the Cricket Family Ballot. If you weren’t successful with your application in the Cricket Family Ballot, you will have to create a new application in the Public Ballot using your previous login details.

When will I find out if I’ve been successful?

Everyone who applies for tickets in the Public Ballot will find out if they’ve been successful by mid-September.