ICC World Cup 2019: Team India wants bananas, reserved rail coach in UK and wives on tour

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his team have reportedly sought a reserved train coach, permission for wives to accompany players and bananas for the World Cup in England next year.

The Indian team, led by Virat Kohli, put forward these requests in their review meeting with the Committee of Administrators (CoA) in Hyderabad. The team had a disappointing tour of England that ended on September 11, according to The Indian Express.

The request that particularly amused the CoA was the one for bananas in the dressing room. The England cricket board apparently failed to serve the Indian team with the fruit of their choice during the tour. But the plea for bananas startled the CoA. Not only this, the CoA said that the players should have told the team manager to buy bananas on the BCCI’s expense, The Indian Express reported.

The meeting of CoA and the Indian team also had discussions about the duration and protocol regarding wives accompanying players on tours as well as demand for booking hotels with a proper gym.

Team India began the two-month England tour by winning the T20 series but lost both the ODI and Test series to the hosts. Held before the start of West Indies Test series, the review meeting with CoA was attended by Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, senior player Rohit Sharma, coach Ravi Shastri and selection committee chairman MSK Prasad.

Another demand that concerned the CoA from the security point of view was the preference for train travel during next year’s World Cup in England.

Initially, the CoA expressed their unwillingness considering that the Indian team’s popularity may lead to fans flocking around the train, but Kohli informed them that the England team travelled by train too. The team wants a coach to be blocked and booked. Eventually, the CoA members agreed on the condition that neither the CoA nor BCCI would be held responsible if anything untoward were to happen, IE said citing sources.

The request that triggered a long debate in the meeting was about wives accompanying players. The BCCI allowed the wives to accompany the players. It was also agreed to that a separate private vehicle will be arranged for the wives who will travel to Australia at the end of this year. There have been instances in the past where a few players have driven with their wives separately. The board wants to stop that practice as it affects team bonding, sources told IE.

The Indian skipper had earlier floated a request to the BCCI to allow wives for the entire duration of tours so that the players can relax and take their minds off the game after matches. The CoA, however, responded that it would seek the written consent of all team members individually before taking a decision as some players might view this as a distraction during tours.

Until a decision is taken, the board will follow established norms that allow wives to accompany players for two weeks in the middle of a tour, CoA member Diana Edulji had earlier told IE.