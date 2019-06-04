ICC World Cup 2019: South Africa pacer Dale Steyn ruled out of World Cup, no chance of bowling in near future

Ahead of their encounter against India on Wednesday, South Africa suffered a blow as pacer Dale Steyn was ruled out of the World Cup after he suffered a second shoulder injury. Cricket South Africa have named left-arm pacer Beuran Hendricks as Steyn's replacement for the tournament. The 35-year-old had sustained a shoulder injury during the Indian Premier League where he played a couple of games for Royal Challengers Bangalore. "Bowler Steyn has suffered a second shoulder injury which has not responded to treatment and has ruled him out of bowling for the foreseeable future. His replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler," Cricket South Africa posted on Twitter. Steyn's replacement Hendricks is a left-arm fast bowler.#CWC19 pic.twitter.com\/cYDHiYP5lU \u2014 Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) June 4, 2019 South Africa has already lost 2 games and would need a herculean effort to come back in the tournament. SA lost their first game to England by 104 runs and they were bowled out for a paltry 207. Bangladesh shocked the Proteas in their second match, where Faf du Plessis' team failed to chase 331. Other than Steyn, two other players in the South African camp are battling injuries - Hashim Amla and Lungi Ngidi. South Africa will take on India at the Rose Bowl Cricket Ground on Wednesday. The Men in Blue would definitely start as favourites, but South Africa can never be taken lightly. This edition was supposed to be Steyn's last World Cup and the injury could well mean a sad end to the career of one of the greatest fast bowlers of modern era.