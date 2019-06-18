ICC World Cup 2019: Shoaib Malik urges media to not drag ‘families into petty discussions’

After a\u00a0war of words broke out on Twitter between Indian tennis star Sania Mirza and former Bigg Boss contestant Veena Malik, Mirza's husband and senior Pakistan batsman\u00a0Shoaib Malik said that media and other Pakistani people should maintain respect levels in regards to families of athletes. Photos and videos of Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik and some other Pakistani players enjoying their dinner along with hookah had gone viral on social media. Twitter users claimed that the picture was taken a day before Pakistan faced India in a World Cup game. The claim was later denied by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). PCB clarified that all the players had made it back to their rooms on the evening before the crucial India clash. Shoaib Malik took to Twitter to request the media and other Pakistani people to maintain the respect for the athletes that are representing their country. He added that families should not be dragged in such discussions as it is not a nice thing to do. On behalf of all athletes I would like to request media and people to maintain respect levels in regards to our families, who should not be dragged into petty discussions at will. It\u2019s not a nice thing to do \u2014 Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019 Shoaib Malik further went on to question the media where he said, When will the Pakistani media be held accountable for their actions by the courts in their country? When will Pak media be accountable for their credibility by our courts?! Having served my country for +20 years in Intl Cricket, it\u2019s sad that I have to clarify things related to my personal life. The videos are from 13th June and not 15th. Details : \u2014 Shoaib Malik ???????? (@realshoaibmalik) June 17, 2019 Malik also clarified that the videos being circulated on social media were shot on June\u00a013 and not June 15. Shoaib Malik has been a part of the Pakistani team for a very long time now and is one of the senior players in the team. He was the captain of the team in 2007 T20 World Cup where India had beaten Pakistan in the final to win the inaugural edition of the T20 World Cup.