ICC World Cup 2019 schedule: Time table announced – Check India’s full fixtures

ICC World Cup 2019 schedule: India to play South Africa in campaign opener. (AP)

ICC World Cup 2019 schedule: Internation Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced ‘World Cup 2019 schedule’ which is set to start from May 30 and will go on until July 14. India will play nine round-robin league matches at six different venues. The Virat Kohli-led side will kick off their campaign against South Africa at Southampton on June 5. India will play two games each at Southampton, Birmingham and Manchester respectively. They will play a game each at Oval, Nottingham and Leeds.

India were earlier scheduled to play their opening match on June 2 but the match has been postponed to in wake of Lodha Committee recommendations which require a 15-day gap between IPL and an international tournament.

Ticket prices offered are as follows:

• 80,000+ tickets at £20 (over half of the group stage matches)

• 200,000+ tickets at £50 or less

• Child tickets at every match, starting from £6

• Family of four for £52

(ICC)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Schedule: by venue

Cardiff Wales Stadium, Cardiff

1 June – New Zealand v Sri Lanka (d)

4 June – Afghanistan v Sri Lanka (d)

8 June – England v Bangladesh (d)

15 June – South Africa v Afghanistan (d/n)

County Ground Bristol, Bristol

1 June – Afghanistan v Australia (d/n)

7 June – Pakistan v Sri Lanka (d)

11 June – Bangladesh v Sri Lanka (d)

County Ground Taunton, Taunton

8 June – Afghanistan v New Zealand (d/n)

12 June – Australia v Pakistan (d)

17 June – Windies v Bangladesh (d)

Edgbaston, Birmingham

19 June – New Zealand v South Africa (d)

26 June – New Zealand v Pakistan (d)

30 June – England v India (d)

2 July – Bangladesh v India (d)

11 July – Second semi-final (2 v 3) (d)

12 July – Reserve day

Hampshire Bowl, Southampton

5 June – South Africa v India (d)

10 June – South Africa v Windies (d)

14 June – England v Windies (d)

22 June – India v Afghanistan (d)

24 June – Bangladesh v Afghanistan (d)

Headingley, Leeds

21 June – England v Sri Lanka (d)

29 June – Pakistan v Afghanistan (d)

4 July – Afghanistan v Windies (d)

6 July – Sri Lanka v India (d)

Lord’s, London

23 June – Pakistan v South Africa (d)

25 June – England v Australia (d)

29 June – New Zealand v Australia (d/n)

5 July – Pakistan v Bangladesh (d/n)

14 July – Final (d)

15 July – Reserve day

Old Trafford, Manchester

16 June – India v Pakistan (d)

18 June – England v Afghanistan (d)

22 June – Windies v New Zealand (d/n)

27 June – Windies v India (d)

6 July – Australia v South Africa (d/n)

9 July – First semifinal (1 v 4) (d)

10 July – Reserve day

The Oval, London

30 May – England v South Africa (d)

2 June –South Africa v Bangladesh (d)

5 June – Bangladesh v New Zealand (d/n)

9 June – India v Australia (d)

15 June – Sri Lanka v Australia (d)

The Riverside, Chester-le-Street

28 June – Sri Lanka v South Africa (d)

1 July – Sri Lanka v Windies (d)

3 July – England v New Zealand (d)

Trent Bridge, Nottingham

31 May – Windies v Pakistan (d)

3 June – England v Pakistan (d)

6 June – Australia v Windies (d)

13 June – India v New Zealand (d)

20 June – Australia v Bangladesh (d)