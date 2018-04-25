ICC World Cup 2019 schedule: India to start campaign against South Africa on June 4

(AP)

ICC World Cup 2019 schedule: Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday announced the schedule for the 2019 World Cup. In an ICC meeting in Kolkata, it was announced that India would play its campaign opener against South Africa on June 4. The 2019 World Cup will be hosted by England from May 30 and will go until July 14. The complete schedule for the World cup is expected to be released by April 30.

India were earlier scheduled to play their opening match on June 2 but the match has been postponed to in wake of Lodha Committee recommendations which require a 15-day gap between IPL and an international tournament. Apart from this, the schedule for IPL has also been preponed.

“The 2019 IPL will be played between March 29 and May 19. But we need to maintain a 15-day gap and World Cup starts on May 30. Therefore as per 15-day gap, we could have only played on June 4. Earlier, we were scheduled to start on June 2 but we couldn’t have played on that day,” a senior BCCI official. “South Africa are our first opponents. The CEC agreed and the matter has been referred to the ICC board,” he further added.

After India opened their 2015 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy campaigns against India, it is the first time India will begin against another country. “This is the first time Indo-Pak match won’t be a starting affair. Since the format will be a round robin affair (all teams playing each other like 1992),” the official added.

In more decisions pertaining to the schedule, IPL in 2019 was earmarked for March 29 to May 19 leaving teams just under two weeks to join up with their national teammates for the 50-over format.

Moreover, it was announced that after India finishing the ongoing Future Tours Programme which ends this year, the team will play 19 home Test matches during the 2019-2023 window.

“As we had decided, India will play a maximum 309 days of international cricket in this cycle across formats, a reduction of 92 days from the earlier cycle. However, the number of home Test matches will increase from 15 to 19. All these Tests will be part of the World Test Championship,” he added.