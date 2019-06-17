ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma smashes MS Dhoni’s record of most sixes in ODIs

During the course of his match-winning 140 against Pakistan, Indian vice-captain Rohit Sharma surpassed MS Dhoni to become the Indian cricket with the most number of sixes in Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma smashed 3 sixes on Sunday to take his tally to 358. Chris Gayle leads the tally with 521 sixes and Shahid Afridi is at the second position with 476 sixes.\u00a0 Rohit Sharma is 4th behind Gayle, Afridi and Brendon McCullum. The former Indian captain MS Dhoni has smashed 355 sixes in his ODI career till date and can still give Sharma a healthy competition in that department. It will be interesting to see if Dhoni manages to go past Rohit Sharma in the coming matches of the World Cup. In the world cup clash against Pakistan, Rohit Sharma smashed his 24th ODI century which helped India cross the victory line with ease. Sharma took 113 balls to reach 140 runs, and his innings was studded with 14 boundaries and 3 sixes. The Indian opening batsman had a strike rate of 123.89. Here is a list of the most sixes by Indian batsmen: Rohit Sharma 358 MS Dhoni 355 Sachin Tendulkar 264 Yuvraj Singh 251 Sourav Ganguly 247 Virender Sehwag 243 Rohit Sharma was pleased with his effort as he spoke during the post-match press conference. Sharma said he was in a happy place after having a daughter. He added that he was enjoying his cricket right now. A win in the IPL has also helped Sharma remain focused as this is a very important tournament for the Indian team. About his performance, Sharma said that it was difficult to rate any century as all these knocks are very important for the team and the country so it will be very tough to decide. India will now focus on their next game which will take place at The Rose Bowl in Southampton against Afghanistan on June 22, 2019. Virat Kohli and his team will be hoping to win their next game as well which will help them stay on course for a playoff berth.