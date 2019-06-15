ICC World Cup 2019: Rishabh Pant joins Team India training session

Ahead of India's much-awaited clash against Pakistan on Sunday, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant joined the team during a training session at Manchester on Saturday. He has been flown to England as a cover up for opener Shikhar Dhawan who is recovering from an injury. Pant, who wasn't earlier picked for the original World Cup squad, was seen having warm-up run and also having a chat with former skipper MS Dhoni. Pant has however not been officially drafted into the side yet. In case, he is included in the squad, Pant could be a likely choice for the number 4 spot in place of KL Rahul, who then may be shifted up the order at the opener\u2019s slot along with Rohit Sharma. Pant has two overseas Test tons in his name till now, one in England and another in Australia. However, the left-handed batsman is yet to replicate his Test success in the 50-over format. In four matches that he has played so far, Pant has scored just 93 runs. It was because of his lack of experience selectors preferred Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar for India's World Cup team. Look who's here ????#TeamIndia #CWC19 pic.twitter.com\/V4y27pBYOC \u2014 BCCI (@BCCI) June 15, 2019 India plays Pakistan in the World Cup on Sunday. Team India is high on confidence after winning two games against South Africa and Australia respectively. Arch rivals Pakistan have won only one match so far in the tournament. At the moment India is on the fourth position at points table with 5 points, while Pakistan is on 8th position with 3 points. India has never lost to Pakistan in World Cup till now. All eyes on how both teams will perform tomorrow in the crucial match. Apart from the match, fans will also be hoping for no rain tomorrow during the match, as it has been a factor during the ongoing World Cup. New Zealand is currently leading the table with 3 wins. Their match against India was watched out on June 13.