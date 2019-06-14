ICC World Cup 2019: Rain threat looms over India vs Pakistan match

India vs Pakistan World Cup 2019: The most awaited encounter of the ongoing World Cup 2019 is is just a couple of days away and fans are keeping their fingers crossed as they hope to see a 100-over game with no rain interruptions. India is set to take on arch-rival Pakistan at Manchester on Sunday, June 16, The World Cup has witnessed five games being washed out due to incessant rains. Both India and Pakistan have had their last games being canceled due to inclement weather and would be hoping to the sun to shine bright when they take the field for what is expected to be a cracker of a contest between the two Asian giants. According to the weather forecast, there are chances of rain in Manchester on Sunday too. The local weather department has predicted that rains can splash Manchester on Friday and continue intermittently till Monday. India has 5 points out of three games with two wins and one no result against New Zealand. On the other hand, Pakistan has played 4 matches out of which they have won one game and lost two matches. Pakistan too had to share a point with Sri Lanka due to bad weather. A washout in an India Pakistan match will also hit the sponsors and broadcasters hard as the match generates high revenue. India-Pakistan game also witnesses high advertisement cost due to the enormous TV viewership it attracts. Here is the weather forecast for Sunday's game between India and Pakistan source: Google ICC will also have to make sure that they cover the ground properly as they have been criticised heavily for not doing so during the washed-out match between India and New Zealand. Fans from both countries will be hoping that showers stay away so that they get to see an intense battle between the two sides after a long gap. Pakistan World Cup Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain), Babar Azam, Fakar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Imam-Ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abid Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali. India World Cup Squad:\u00a0Virat Kohli\u00a0(captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja,