India World Cup Team 2019 Live: Rayudu, Rishabh Pant and Vijay Shankar in fight for no. 4 slot

For the last two years, Team India has been trying to lock in on a batsman to occupy the number four slot. As the BCCI selection committee meets on Monday to select the squad for the ICC World Cup, that will be the most challenging question.

After India’s last international series against Australia, captain Virat Kohli had indicated that the World Cup squad had been finalised, and only one spot was up for grabs. Kohli had also made it clear that IPL performances would not impact the World Cup team selection.

But it would be hard to ignore players like Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul, who have been notching up one good performance after the other at the ongoing IPL. With Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma as the first-choice openers, KL Rahul could make the cut as the 3rd opener in the squad. In IPL 2019, Rahul has so far scored 335 runs in 8 innings at a healthy average of 67.

The no. 4 conundrum

These are some of the players who have batted for India at no. 4 in the last two years – Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Vijay Shankar, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. Till November last year, it seemed that Ambati Rayudu would occupy that slot during the World Cup.

But his performances since then have opened up the debate again. While Rayudu’s form went down, Vijay Shankar and Rishabh Pant have made a strong case for themselves. Both of them have been setting the IPL alight with their power-hitting. Pant could also back up as a wicketkeeper and Vijay Shankar provides the team another seam-bowling option.

Dinesh Karthik is another name that would come up during the selection meeting today. Karthik hasn’t been at his best in the ongoing IPL, but his wicketkeeping and ability to finish games would be hard to ignore for the selectors.

How many pacers

The World Cup is going to be played in seaming conditions in England. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami seem certain to make the cut. But with the conditions favouring pace, India may be tempted to include another seamer in the squad.

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed has played 8 ODIs for India and could add variety to the pace attack. Navdeep Saini is a tearaway quick who has troubled a number of batsmen in this IPL with sheer pace.

