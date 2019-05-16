World Cup rivals wary of India’s all-surface attack, say Bhuvneshwar Kumar

By: |
Updated: May 16, 2019 11:52:25 AM

Bhuveshwar Kumar stressed that teams will be wary of India's bowling unit in the World Cup as it is potent both at the start and at the death.

ICC World Cup 2019, World Cup India team, World Cup latest newsBhuvneshwar Kumar is part of India?s three-pronged pace attack which includes Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. (File Photo/PTI)

ICC World Cup 2019: Batting has traditionally been India’s strength but their World Cup rivals will also be wary of their all-surface pace attack, swing bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar has said.

The 29-year-old is a key member of the twice world champions’ three-pronged pace attack, which also includes Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2019 schedule: Time table announced – Check India’s full fixtures

Kumar’s ability to move the ball offsets his lack of pace and like any other swing bowler, he is looking forward to making the most of the English conditions that encourage his craft.

“I agree that pitches in England in the last few years have been flat, but teams will be wary of India’s bowling unit since we can be potent both at the start and at the death,” he told the Times of India newspaper.

“It will all boil down to how we execute the plans on the given day,” Kumar added.

A fitter Shami has emerged as a strike bowler while Bumrah is currently the top ranked ODI bowler famed for his yorkers and death-overs mastery.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2019: Virender Sehwag says this player is the most talented in the Indian team

Pundits believe skipper Virat Kohli is blessed to have at his disposal arguably the best ever Indian pace attack but Kumar is keener to talk about their versatility.

“I don’t want to comment on whether we are the best or not because our performance in the field is what will define our attack,” said the bowler from Meerut, a north Indian town known for its sports goods industry.

“Our performances over the last few years speak for us. The Indian bowling attack has grown from strength to strength.

“Today we can say that our pace attack can make an impact on any surface.”
Kumar pointed to his own improvement as a bowler since playing his first World Cup four years ago.

“There has definitely been an improvement in my bowling in terms of pace and variations like the slower ball and knuckle-ball. To add to that, I have improved fitness-wise,” Kumar said.

The 1983 and 2011 champions begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in Southampton on June 5.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. World Cup rivals wary of India’s all-surface attack, say Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Subdued industrial growth needs big boost
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Trade tussle: India voices concern over 'existential' threat to WTO
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Growth in energy investment highest in India, says IEA report
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition