ICC World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah undergoes doping test ahead of opener against South Africa

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah underwent a doping test on Monday, just two days before the Indian team takes on South Africa in their World Cup opener. Virat Kohli's men will take on the Proteas at New Hampshire on June 5. A dope control official took Bumrah for conducting the test on Monday while Team India was practising in the nets at the Rose Bowl stadium. As per reports, there were two sittings. While the urine test was conducted in the first round, his blood sample was taken 45 minutes later. As per norms, every Board of Control for Cricket in India\u2019s (BCCI) player will have to undergo doping test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), at every ICC event. While the board has confirmed that the player was taken for the test, what it has not revealed is whether any other player is scheduled to undergo the test or not. Even as Team India looks the stronger side on paper, the Proteas can't be taken lightly. Faf du Plessis's side will be keen to bounce back after the drubbing that they received at the hands of the Bangladeshi team. While Kohli's team will play their first match, South Africa have already lost their first two matches, one against England and another against Bangladesh. For India players to watch out will be Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, while for Proteas, the focus will be on Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada. It will be a day match and will start at 3 pm (IST). Squads India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, David Miller,JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.