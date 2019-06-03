ICC World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah undergoes doping test ahead of opener against South Africa

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 9:58:48 PM

For India players to watch out will be Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, while for Proteas, the focus will be on Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada.

While the urine test was conducted in the first round, his blood sample was taken 45 minutes later.

Indian seamer Jasprit Bumrah underwent a doping test on Monday, just two days before the Indian team takes on South Africa in their World Cup opener. Virat Kohli’s men will take on the Proteas at New Hampshire on June 5.

A dope control official took Bumrah for conducting the test on Monday while Team India was practising in the nets at the Rose Bowl stadium. As per reports, there were two sittings. While the urine test was conducted in the first round, his blood sample was taken 45 minutes later.

As per norms, every Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) player will have to undergo doping test conducted by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), at every ICC event.

While the board has confirmed that the player was taken for the test, what it has not revealed is whether any other player is scheduled to undergo the test or not.

Even as Team India looks the stronger side on paper, the Proteas can’t be taken lightly. Faf du Plessis’s side will be keen to bounce back after the drubbing that they received at the hands of the Bangladeshi team. While Kohli’s team will play their first match, South Africa have already lost their first two matches, one against England and another against Bangladesh.

For India players to watch out will be Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, while for Proteas, the focus will be on Faf du Plessis, David Miller, Imran Tahir and Kagiso Rabada.

It will be a day match and will start at 3 pm (IST).

Squads

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla, David Miller,JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. ICC World Cup 2019: Jasprit Bumrah undergoes doping test ahead of opener against South Africa
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
Hyundai Santro gets new updates for MY2019: Base Dlite trim renamed Era Executive
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
'No Helmet, No Petrol' Rule fails in Noida as violators continue to get fuel
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Honda CB300R Review: The next big hit for Honda, or is it?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition