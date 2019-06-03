World Cup 2019: Ahead of India clash, former South African great says side can’t afford any more mistakes

By: |
Published: June 3, 2019 4:55:26 PM

These are the best sides in the world and they'll always punish you

So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play.

South Africa cannot afford any more mistakes at the World Cup and will need to win almost all their remaining seven games if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals, former all-rounder Jacques Kallis has said. South Africa lost their tournament opener to England by 104 runs before they suffered an upset 21-run defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday. “I think you’ll need six wins, maybe five with a really good run rate, to finish in the top four,” Kallis said in a column for the International Cricket Council.

“So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play. There will be no margin for error. The top four teams from the new round-robin format qualify for the semi-finals and defeat against India on Wednesday could also potentially affect South Africa’s net run rate, which will decide the final standings if teams are tied on points and wins. “It doesn’t get any easier though against India but it’s their first game and our third, so maybe that could give us the edge we need,” Kallis added. “They’ve not played for a week and maybe there will be some first game nerves, whereas we’re settled.

“Strange things happen in this sport and if we can get a win then I think we can go on a streak and we are still good enough to be a contender.” Kallis criticised captain Faf du Plessis for the lack of a backup plan during Bangladesh’s innings. “It’s great having a game plan but you need to have a back-up when it’s not working, I felt we were one step behind the entire match and just tactically a bit off,” he said.

“We need to be a bit smarter.” Injuries to South Africa’s pace attack have also thrown a spanner in the works with experienced Dale Steyn yet to fully recover from a shoulder injury and Lungi Ngidi injuring his hamstring against Bangladesh. “The injury to Lungi Ngidi certainly didn’t help Faf,” Kallis added. “He’s a world-class player and a big part of our attack. You’ve got to play Dale Steyn against India now, and hopefully he is close to fitness. “We’ve got to play all our cards and we can’t afford anymore silly mistakes at vital stages. These are the best sides in the world and they’ll always punish you.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. World Cup 2019: Ahead of India clash, former South African great says side can’t afford any more mistakes
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
Banking: Loan Loss
NPA crisis: PSU banks staring at yet another spike in bad loans
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
PSB banks bailout: Rs 2.5 lakh cr pumped in, yet Rs 4 lakh cr M-cap loss
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Allahabad Bank looks to recover Rs 2,000 crore bad loans per quarter
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
RAILWAYS DREAM RUN!
Exclusive: Delhi-Mumbai, Delhi-Kolkata in 12-14 hours? New Indian Railways train to be a dream come true!
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Indian Railways gets 1st trial corridor for semi-high speed trains; new tech allows for trials up to 250 kmph
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
Vande Bharat Express sets new standards; becomes favourite among Indian Railways' passengers
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
MG Hector bookings to officially commence from 4th June
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Ferrari SF90 Stradale breaks cover: Ferrari’s first production plug-in hybrid
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Kia SP2I compact SUV spied in final production guise: Could be named the Seltos
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition