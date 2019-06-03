ICC World Cup 2019: Injured Lungi Ngidi set to miss match against India, Hashim Amla recovering well

Published: June 3, 2019 2:32:28 PM

Steyn bowled a couple of overs in the nets but there is still no clarity on his availability for the India game.

South Africa’s troubles compounded after young fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out of the team’s next World Cup game against India here Wednesday. Ngidi had suffered a left hamstring injury during team’s defeat against Bangladesh on Sunday and hobbled out of the field bowling only four overs. “Ngidi suffered a sharp discomfort in his left hamstring. We decided he had a hamstring strain. He will be out for at least week to 10 days,” team doctor Mohammed Moosajee told the mediapersons after the match against Bangladesh at the Oval.

“He will have a scan tomorrow and hopefully ready for the West Indies game.” Ngidi has had injury issues having missed IPL due to a side strain while playing a home series against Sri Lanka. Ngidi’s ideal replacement should be Dale Steyn provided he gets fit in time. Steyn bowled a couple of overs in the nets but there is still no clarity on his availability for the India game.

If Steyn doesn’t make it, all rounder Chris Morris could possibly be an ideal replacement candidate. There was however some positive news for the Proteas as senior batsman Hashim Amla seems to have recovered from the concussions suffered after being hit in the helmet by Jofra Archer. “The plan is to have him ready for the India game in Southampton. His initial reports on concussion was inconclusive. The next test showed he could bat. However he felt some symptoms and was rested for the Bangladesh game,” Moosajee said.

