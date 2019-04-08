ICC World Cup 2019: India’s WC squad selection on April 15 in Mumbai

By: | Published: April 8, 2019 5:09 PM

Meanwhile, the BCCI will be getting Rs 2.09 crore from Cricket Australia after reconciliation of accounts for the past 10 years.

The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled day.

India’s 15-member squad for the ICC World Cup will be selected on April 15 in Mumbai. The Committee of Administrators (CoA) along with office bearers decided on the date during a meeting on Monday. The last date for announcing the World Cup squads is April 23 but BCCI has decided to announce it eight days prior to the scheduled day.

The World Cup will be starting on May 30 in United Kingdom. Meanwhile, the BCCI will be getting Rs 2.09 crore from Cricket Australia after reconciliation of accounts for the past 10 years.

“There have been discussions on accounts settlements over all the past bilateral series between India and Australia. We are supposed to get Rs 2.09 crore. The discussions are still on. The office bearers will again meet the CoA on April 20,” a BCCI official told PTI on Monday.

