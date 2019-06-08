ICC World Cup 2019: India vs Australia when and where to watch match

World Cup 2019 India vs Australia: India will take on Australia in their second match of the World Cup on Sunday at the Kennington Oval. Australia won their second match of the tournament by defeating West Indies in a thriller. Steve Smith and Nathan Coulter Nile were the stars with the bat as they helped Australia reach a formidable total after a top order collapse. This was backed by some brilliant bowling by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc which helped Australia to win the match. Virat Kohli and his team will also be high on confidence after winning their first match against South Africa. Rohit Sharma and Yuzvendra Chahal were the stars in the first match for India. Sharma smashed his first ton of the tournament and Chahal took 4 wickets to ensure a comfortable win for India. Here is how you can watch the match When will India vs Australia take place? India will play against Australia on June 9. Where will India vs Australia take place? India will play against Australia in London. Where can you watch India vs Australia Live? India vs Australia can be watched live on the Star Sports Network on Television. Where can you watch India vs Australia Online? Fans can watch India vs Australia live online on the Hotstar App. What time will India vs Australia begin? India vs Australia will begin at 3.00 pm Indian Standard time. For Live score updates, you can also follow the live blog by Financial Express. India World Cup squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav. Australia World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khwaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Mitchell Starc.