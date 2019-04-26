ICC World Cup 2019: Full list players of all 10 participating teams

The ICC 2019 World Cup is beginning from May 30, 2019, and all the teams have announced the names of the set of players who would be representing their country in the mega event. The teams have announced a provisional squad and are allowed to make changes till May 23. The selection for the Indian team grabbed a lot of attention as quite a few players were in contention for a spot in the World Cup team. Other than India, selection for the Australian and the English team also created a lot of buzz among fans. All the teams look well equipped this time to compete for the coveted title. Every team has big match players who can turn the game in their team's favour. It is important to find the right balance during the tournament for all the teams so that they can adapt according to the conditions and the pitch. Here is the full list of players for all the 10 teams: Afghanistan World Cup Squad: Gulbadin Nabi (captain), Mohammad Shahzad (wicket-keeper), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ali Zadran, Hamid Hasan, Aftab Alam, Rashid Khan, Dawlat Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Najibullah Zadran, Samiullah Shinwari, Mohammad Nabi. Australia World Cup Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steve Smith, Usman Khwaja, Shaun Marsh, Alex Carrey, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Jhye Richardson, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter Nile, Mitchell Starc. India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, England World Cup Squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Jason Roy, David Willey, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Alex Hales. Bangladesh World Cup Squad: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Shakib Al Hasan (vice-captain), Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Sabbir Rahman, Mahmudullah, Rubel Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Mithun. Pakistan World Cup Squad: Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket keeper and captain), Babar Azam, Fakar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Haris Sohail, Imam-Ul-Haq, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abid Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, Hasan Ali. New Zealand World Cup Squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tom Latham (wicket-keeper), Colin De Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Coiln Munro, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Jimmy Neesham, Martin Guptill, Marcus Nicholls, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi. South Africa World Cup Squad: Faf Du Plessis(captain), Quinton De Kock (wicket-keeper), Hashim Amla, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Notrje, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, Andile Phelukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius. Sri Lanka World Cup Squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (captain), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Matthews, Dhananjaya De Silva, Isuru Udana, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeewan Mendis, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jefferey Vandarsay, Lasith Malinga. West Indies World Cup Squad: Jason Holder (captain), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Shanon Gabriel, Kemar Roach, Ashley Nurse, Fabian Allen, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Oshane Thomas, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Shai Hope, Carlos Braithwaite. India World Cup Matches List India vs South Africa 5th June 2019. India vs Australia 9th June 2019. India vs New Zealand 13th June. India vs Pakistan 16th June 2019. India vs Afghanistan 22nd June 2019. India vs West Indies 27th June 2019.