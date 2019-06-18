ICC World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan creates history, smashes record 17 sixes in an ODI

Published: June 18, 2019 8:02:23 PM

Morgan reached his century in 57 balls making it the fourth fastest century in a World Cup. (Pic: Reuters)

England Captain Eoin Morgan smashed 148 in 71 balls against Afghanistan as the hosts set a mammoth target of 398 for the Afghanistan team. Morgan in his innings smashed 17 sixes which is the highest by any batsman in ODI cricket. The record was previously held by Rohit Sharma, AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle. Sharma had hit 16 sixes in his knock of 264 against Sri Lanka. This was Morgan’s first century in a World Cup game for England. Morgan reached his century in 57 balls making it the fourth fastest century in a World Cup.

Morgan was dropped on 28 by the Afghanistan team and after that, there was no looking back for him. He was well supported by Joe Root from the other end. Root played a valuable knock of 88 which set the tone for the match. Earlier, Jonny Bairstow opened the batting with Vince who was playing in place of Jason Roy who is out with an injury. Vince could not make much of an impact as he got dismissed for 26 by Dawlat Zadran.

After his dismissal, Bairstow stitched a partnership with Root as he went on to score 90. Root and Bairstow had a 120 run stand for the third wicket.

The Afghanistan bowlers looked clueless throughout the match as English batsmen hit them all around the stadium. Rashid Khan who is one of the best bowlers in the world went for 110 runs in his 9 overs. This is the worst performance by a bowler in a world cup match. Afghanistan team will be really disappointed with themselves as they could have put up a better bowling performance than this.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman was the only bowler who managed to keep the English batsmen quiet for a while. In his ten overs, Mujeeb gave just 44 runs with an economy rate of 4.4 but failed to get any wickets.  Gulbadin Naib and his team will be very disappointed with this bowling effort.

