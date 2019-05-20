ICC World Cup 2019: Dinesh Karthik’s finishing skills to add to Team India’s batting arsenal

World Cup 2019: The Indian squad selected for the World Cup had largely been finalised 2 years ago, with only a couple of spots up for grabs. One of those spots - that of a reserve wicketkeeper - was grabbed by Dinesh Karthik. Karthik, being picked over Rishabh Pant, was one of the biggest talking points after the squad was announced. Karthik was selected ahead of Rishabh Pant as the team management said that they wanted a more experienced player who could handle high-pressure games in the World Cup. Karthik has made it to the Indian team's World Cup squad for the second time in his career. The first time that he represented India at the marquee event was in 2007. Karthik made his ODI debut in 2004 against England where he got out after scoring just a run. The wicket-keeper batsman has played 91 one-day internationals and has scored 1738 runs with an average of 31.03 and a strike rate of 73.70. In IPL, Karthik has been the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team for the last two seasons. Also Read:\u00a0IPL 2019: Never enjoyed setting goals, says Dinesh Karthik He might not be the first choice keeper as MS Dhoni is in charge behind the stumps but whenever Karthik gets a chance it's certain his maturity and finishing skills will prove extremely valuable for the side. Skipper Virat Kohli could also play Karthik as a batsman and try him at no. 4. In the 2019 IPL, Karthik managed to score 253 runs in 14 matches with his highest being 97. Karthik can play the role of a floater in the Indian team. Although, the team management might look at him as a finisher in crunch games as he has a proven record of bailing the team out. India World Cup Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja.