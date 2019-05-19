ICC World Cup 2019: Can Eoin Morgan & Co. lift their maiden trophy?

By:
Published: May 19, 2019 5:14:35 PM

Arguably, the English team has enough in its arsenal to make it a favourite at the marquee event. But the side's temperament will be put to a tough test against India, Australia and West Indies too.

With the World Cup to be held in England, the fans will expect the home-side to continue their good show. (Reuters)

341, 359, 373. These are the scores that England have notched up in their last 3 ODIs. The English batting looks in formidable form and has already taken an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series against Pakistan. The side chased down 358 runs with five overs to spare in the 3rd one-day international against Pakistan.

With the World Cup to be held in England, the fans will expect the home side to continue their good show. The English team boasts of massive firepower with the likes of Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Jos Buttler and Joe Root in their ranks. Add Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali to the mix, who bats in the lower order and can tonk the ball into the stands.

Bairstow and Buttler are two batsmen English fans are pinning their hopes on. And why not? The two have performed brilliantly in the recently concluded IPL 2019. Bairstow, who played 10 IPL matches this season for Sunrisers Hyderabad, scored 445 runs. Buttler, arguably the superstar of limited-overs batting, scored 311 runs in eight games. While Roy can hit the new ball a fair distance, skipper Morgan and Root have the capability to hold the innings together and keep the scoreboard moving.

With the wickets in England expected to be flat and dry this summer, pacers like David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Liam Plunkett and Stokes will prove to be a formidable force. In addition, the inclusion of Tom Curran will add teeth to the bowling attack. Spinners Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid will provide the variety in the bowling attack, especially on flat wickets. The team has also earned the reputation of being one of the best fielding sides.

Arguably, the English team has enough in its arsenal to make it a favourite at the marquee event. But the side’s temperament will be put to a tough test against India, Australia and West Indies too. England has never won a World Cup title. Will Morgan’s boys get it right this time around and lift their first-ever World Cup trophy?

