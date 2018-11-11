ICC Women’s World T20: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s top 5 innings

Harmanpreet’s was the third fastest century in the history of women’s T20 after Deandra Dottin (38) of West Indies and Tammy Beaumont (47) of England.

Indian women cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur scripted history when she became the first Indian to score a century in T20Is during India’s first match of the ICC Women’s World T20 against New Zealand on Friday.

Harmanpreet blitzed her way to a hundred of just 49 deliveries against New Zealand to help India post a mammoth 194/5 in the first match of the ICC Women’s World T20. Her toon proved to be a game changer as India registered an emphatic 34-run win.

It is not the first time that she delighted her fans and the cricketing community with her batting talent, the Indian all-rounder has been doing the same ever since her first match as a 20-year-old against Pakistan in March 2009.

Here are five innings of Harmanpreet that left the cricketing community amazed:

1) Harmanpreet scored an incredible 171 not out against Australia in the semifinal of the ICC women’s World Cup in 2017 to help India reach the final in Derby. She gave a power-packed performance when her team needed it the most and played an innings of a lifetime. India put 281 on the scoreboard and restricted Australia to just 245, winning the match by 36 runs.

2) After India were given a target of 141 by Australia in 2016 at the Adelaide Oval, the team found itself trailing hard, with the required run rate climbing all the time. With an onerous task at hand, Harmanpreet walked to the crease and scored a blistering 46 in just 31 balls, leading India to victory.

3) Harmanpreet was the lone player who took the fight against Australia as India were restricted to 108/9 chasing 139 in Visakhapatnam in 2012. She hit a half-century while wickets kept tumbling around her.

4) When India was chasing 149 to win against Surrey for Lancashire in London, Harmanpreet walked in at 70/2 in the twelfth over and started her knock. She scored 34 runs and finished off the match with a big six to bring home the game.

5) Harmanpreet hit her first ton for India (107) against England in Mumbai in 2013. However, her team lost the match. She struck a 106 run partnership with Karu Jain for the fourth wicket.