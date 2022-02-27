ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Did India win, or South Africa? Major confusion over warm-up game result — here’s the reason

At one stage, the scorecard had also suggested that the Indian team had won the match by one run.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, India vs South Africa: In a strange turn of events, the International Cricket Council (ICC) ahead of the 2022 ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, posted the wrong scorecard and result of the match on their website. The initial updates of the game showed South African women’s team winning the match by four wickets.

However, moments later the official scorecard of the game showed India winning the game by two runs. By this time, Cricket South Africa (CSA) official Twitter account had tweeted that Proteas had won the game.

Considering the confusion across the social media and cricket community, Indian batter Yastika Bhatia went on Twitter to give a confirmation of the result. According to the official results, the Indian women’s team won the match by two runs.

During the match, Bhatia had an impressive knock of 58 for India, while Harmanpreet Kaur went on to score a century. Captain Mithali Raj was run out for a duck, after a mix-up with Bhatia, but the innings belonged to Harmanpreet Kaur who scored 103 runs off 114 balls.

Smiriti Mandhana was hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer in the early stages of their match, post which she retired hurt.

Brief Scores:

India scored 244 for 9 in 50 overs where Harmanpreet Kaur scored 114 runs, Yastika Bhatia scored 58 runs and Ayabonga Khaka took 3 wickets/23 runs. South Africa was 242 for 7 in 50 overs where Laura Wolvaardt scored 75 runs, Sune Luus scored 94 runs and Rajeshwari Gayakwad took 4 wickets/46 runs.

New Zealand on the other hand was all out in 45 overs at 229 runs.

Satterthwaite scored 80 runs, Maddy Green scored 58 runs while Nashra Sandhu took 4 wickets/32 runs. Pakistan scored 233 runs for 6 in 49.2 overs where Aliya Riaz scored 62 runs, Nida Dar scored 54 runs and Jess Kaur took 2wickets/30 runs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan also defeated the hosts New Zealand in a tight game, whereas Australia went on to thrash West Indies and registered a win by 90 runs.

The tournament will kick off on March 4 and India will begin its campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday, March 6. The finals will be held on April 3.