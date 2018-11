ICC Women’s World Cup 2018 schedule, fixtures, teams, squads, venue: All you need to know

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the Indian cricket team at ICC Women’s World Cup. (Source: ICC)

The first standalone ICC Women’s World Cup is set to begin on November 9 in Guyana with the Indian cricket team taking on New Zealand in the opening match of the tournament. The 10 participating teams have been divided into two groups. The Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur, has been placed in Group B along with Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan. The other group comprises of South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

The hosts and defending champions, West Indies will start their campaign against Bangladesh in the third match of the tournament on November 10. The final of the tournament will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on November 25.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2018 Groups and teams –

GROUP A: South Africa, Bangladesh, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka

GROUP B: India, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Pakistan

ICC Women’s World Cup 2018 schedule and fixtures with venue –

Nov 09, Friday:

India Women vs New Zealand Women, 1st Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:30 PM

Nov 10, Saturday:

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, 2nd Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 1:30 AM

West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women, 3rd Match, Group A Providence Stadium, Guyana 5:30 AM

Nov 11, Sunday:

England Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 1:30 AM

India Women vs Pakistan Women, 5th Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:30 PM

Nov 12, Monday:

Australia Women vs Ireland Women, 6th Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 1:30 AM

Nov 13, Tuesday:

England Women vs Bangladesh Women, 7th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 1:30 AM

Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women, 8th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 5:30 AM

Nov 14, Wednesday:

Pakistan Women vs Ireland Women, 9th Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 1:30 AM

Australia Women vs New Zealand Women, 10th Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 5:30 AM

Nov 15, Thursday:

Wed Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women, 11th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 1:30 AM

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women, 12th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 5:30 AM

India Women vs Ireland Women, 13th Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:30 PM

Nov 16, Friday:

New Zealand Women vs Pakistan Women, 14th Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 1:30 AM

Nov 17, Saturday:

England Women vs South Africa Women, 15th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 1:30 AM

West Indies Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 16th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 5:30 AM

India Women vs Australia Women, 17th Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 8:30 PM

Nov 18, Sunday:

New Zealand Women vs Ireland Women, 18th Match, Group B Providence Stadium, Guyana 1:30 AM

Nov 19, Monday:

West Indies Women vs England Women, 19th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 1:30 AM

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women, 20th Match, Group A Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, Gros Islet, St Lucia 5:30 AM

Nov 23, Friday:

TBC vs TBC, Semi-Final 1, A1 v B2 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 1:30 AM

TBC vs TBC, Semi-Final 2, A2 v B1 Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 5:30 AM

Nov 25, Sunday:

TBC vs TBC, Final Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua 5:30 AM

ICC Women’s World Cup 2018 teams –

Australia

Nicole Bolton, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Rachael Haynes (vice-capt), Alyssa Healy (wk), Jess Jonassen, Delissa Kimmince, Meg Lanning (capt), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Elyse Villani, Tayla Vlaeminck, Georgia Wareham.

Bangladesh

Ayasha Rahman, Fahima Khatun, Fargana Hoque Pinky, Jahanara Alam, Khadiza Tul Kubra, Lata Mondol, Nahida Akter, Nigar Sultana Joty, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Rumana Ahmed, Salma Khatun (capt), Sanjida Islam, Shamima Sultana (wk), Sharmin Akhter Supta.

England

Tammy Beaumont, Katherine Brunt, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Natasha Farrant, Kirstie Gordon, Jenny Gunn, Danielle Hazell, Amy Jones (wk), Heather Knight (capt), Natalie Sciver, Linsey Smith, Anya Shrubsole, Lauren Winfield, Danielle Wyatt.

India

Taniya Bhatia (wk), Ekta Bisht, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Veda Krishnamurthy, Smriti Mandhana (vice-capt), Anuja Patil, Mithali Raj, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav.

Ireland

Laura Delany (capt), Kim Garth, Cecelia Joyce, Isobel Joyce, Shauna Kavanagh, Amy Kenealy, Gaby Lewis, Lara Maritz, Ciara Metcalfe, Lucy O’Reilly, Celeste Raack, Eimear Richardson, Clare Shillington, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron (wk).

New Zealand

Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Kate Ebrahim, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Katey Martin (wk), Anna Peterson, Hannah Rowe, Amy Satterthwaite (capt), Lea Tahuhu, Jess Watkin.

Pakistan

Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, *Bismah Maroof, Diana Baig, Javeria Khan (capt), Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wk).

*replaced Sidra Ameen on 29 October

South Africa

Trisha Chetty (wk), *Moseline Daniels, *Yolani Fourie, Shabnim Ismail, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Zintle Mali, Raisibe Ntozakhe, Mignon du Preez, Robyn Searle, Tumi Sekhukhune, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk (capt), Laura Wolvaardt.

*replaced Raisibe Ntozakhe and Saarah Smith on 1 November

Sri Lanka

Chamari Atapattu (capt), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Inoshi Fernando, Ama Kanchana, Sugandika Kumari, Eshani Lokusuriyage, Dilani Manodara, Yashoda Mendis, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodani, Oshadhi Ranasinghe, Shashikala Siriwardena, Rebeka Vandort, Sripali Weearakkody.

West Indies

Merissa Aguilleira (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Natasha Mclean, Anisa Mohammed, Chedean Nation, Shakera Selman, Stafanie Taylor (capt).