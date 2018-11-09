ICC Women’s World Cup 2018, India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs NZ match

The Indian Women’s team will be led by Harmanpreet Kaur. (Source: ICC)

ICC Women’s World Cup 2018, India vs New Zealand LIVE Streaming: The first-ever standalone Women’s World Cup is set to be broadcast in more than 200 territories through television and digital platforms as the ICC looks to accelerate the growth of the women’s game. The 19 broadcast partners confirmed for the event include Star Sports (India and the rest of the Indian Sub-continent), Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV (New Zealand), Ten Sports (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV (Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka), Fox Networks Group (South East Asia) and Digicel (Pacific Islands).

In the opening match of the tournament, the Indian women’s team led by Harmanpreet Kaur will take on New Zealand at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Friday. The Indian team will look to improve its record in the shortest format of the game and especially in World T20s where its best finish in five attempts remains to be two semifinal appearances, coming in 2009 and 2010. This year, the squad includes six fresh faces who are playing the World Cup for the first time and a lot will depend on how captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana perform.

The commentary line-up for the event features former India captain Anjum Chopra, former Australia player Lisa Sthalekar, leading cricket broadcaster Melanie Jones, former England captain Nasser Hussain, former India batsman Sanjay Manjrekar and former West Indies bowler Ian Bishop amongst others in the 14-member panel.

When is India vs New Zealand Women’s World T20 match?

The India vs New Zealand Women’s World T20 match is on November 9, 2018.

Where will India vs New Zealand Women’s World T20 match be played?

The India vs New Zealand Women’s World T20 match will be played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

When will India vs New Zealand match start?

The match between India and New Zealand will start at 8:30 PM. The toss will take place 30 minutes before that.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs New Zealand Women’s World T20 match?

The match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. It is ICC’s Global Broadcast Partner.

How to watch ICC Women’s World Cup, India vs New Zealand Live Streaming Online?

The India vs New Zealand Women’s World T20 live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Here are the squads for India vs New Zealand match:

India – Mithali Raj, Ekta Bisht, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Deepti Sharma, Mansi Joshi, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha, Arundhati Reddy

New Zealand – Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu, Amy Satterthwaite (c), Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin (wk), Leigh Kasperek, Hannah Rowe, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, KE Ebrahim, Jess Watkin, Bernadine Bezuidenhout