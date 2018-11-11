India vs Pakistan Women’s T20 World Cup 2018: When and where to watch

India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup will take place on Sunday, November 11, 2018. (File photo: ICC)

India and Pakistan will play the WT20 Match 5 of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018. India defeated New Zealand in their opening while Pakistan were woefully short of Australia, losing by 52 runs. India have a reason for confidence given Harmanpreet Kaur’s form in becoming the first Indian to score a T20I hundred on the opening day of the tournament, and good knocks from the top order.

India vs Pakistan 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wk), D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht.

Pakistan: Javeria Khan (c), Bismah Maroof, Aiman Anwer, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Zafar, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sana Mir, Sidra Ameen, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Muneeba Ali, Nahida Khan, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Pervaiz.

When is India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup?

India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup will take place on Sunday, November 11, 2018.

Where is India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup?

India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup will be played at Providence, Guyana.

Indian standard time for India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup?

India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup will begin at 8:30 PM IST. Toss will take place at 8:00 PM IST. The official broadcast starts at 6:00 PM IST.

TV channels broadcast India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup?

India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup will be broadcast on the official broadcasters of the tournament, Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. The match will be available on the channel’s HD platforms also.

Online Live streaming of India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup?

India vs Pakistan, 2018 T20I World Cup Live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

India and Pakistan women have played each other 10 times with India winning eight times and Pakistan winning on two occasions. Interestingly, five matches have been at a World T20 event where India won three games. India’s two defeats against Pakistan have come in ICC Women’s World T20s only.