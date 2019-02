ICC Women’s Championship : India name Mithali Raj led squad for ODI series against England

The Indian board also announced the President’s XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on February 18.

India on Saturday retained the 15-member women’s squad, led by skipper Mithali Raj, that played in the New Zealand series for the upcoming three-match ODI rubber against England starting on February 22 in Mumbai. “The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked the Indian Women’s Cricket team for the three-match Paytm ODI series against England Women,” the BCCI said in a statement. “The three ODIs are a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.” India had recently won the three-ODI series against New Zealand 2-1.

The Indian board also announced the President’s XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on February 18. “The selectors have also picked the Board President’s XI squad that will play a one-day warm-up game prior to the ODI series in Mumbai on 18th February,” the BCCI said.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.

Board President’s XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar.