ICC Women’s Championship : India name Mithali Raj led squad for ODI series against England

By: | Published: February 9, 2019 7:18 PM

The Indian board also announced the President's XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on February 18.

IND VS ENGLAND, india vs england, india squad, bcci, mithali raj, icc, ecb, smriti mandhana, ICC Women's Championship, The Indian board also announced the President’s XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on February 18.

India on Saturday retained the 15-member women’s squad, led by skipper Mithali Raj, that played in the New Zealand series for the upcoming three-match ODI rubber against England starting on February 22 in Mumbai. “The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked the Indian Women’s Cricket team for the three-match Paytm ODI series against England Women,” the BCCI said in a statement. “The three ODIs are a part of the ongoing ICC Women’s Championship and will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.” India had recently won the three-ODI series against New Zealand 2-1.

The Indian board also announced the President’s XI squad that will play a warm-up game ahead of the series on February 18. “The selectors have also picked the Board President’s XI squad that will play a one-day warm-up game prior to the ODI series in Mumbai on 18th February,” the BCCI said.

India Women’s squad for ODI series: Mithali Raj (Captain), Jhulan Goswami, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), R Kalpana (wicket-keeper), Mona Meshram, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Punam Raut.

Board President’s XI: Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Veda Krishnamurthy, Devika Vaidya, S Meghana, Bharati Fulmali, Komal Zanzad, R Kalpana, Priya Punia, Harleen Deol, Reemalaxmi Ekka, Manali Dakshini, Minnu Mani, Tanuja Kanwar.

