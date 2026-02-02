India vs Pakistan PAK T20 World Cup Controversy Highlights: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has spiralled into a major flashpoint between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the global governing body preparing for a crucial meeting that could have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan’s place in world cricket. Reports have claimed that PCB will toe their govt line.
Meanwhile, the BCCI has reacted, and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has toed the ICC line, saying that selective participation cannot be allowed. The meeting between ICC and all the stakeholders for the World Cup will be soon. Shashi Tharoor has also reacted to it, saying Mustafizur Rahman should have played the IPL in the first place.
The Jay Shah-led ICC is considering imposing strong punitive sanctions on Pakistan after it announced that it would boycott its February 15 group-stage match against India. The move was framed as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, which was earlier replaced by Scotland in the tournament after refusing to play its matches in India.
Selective participation under scrutiny
Pakistan’s position became public after the government formally approved the team’s entry into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 while restricting one fixture.
“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” said a post on X (Formerly Twitter) on Sunday.
The ICC indicated that it has not received formal confirmation from the PCB on the issue. “This position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule,” a statement from ICC read.
Integrity of the tournament at stake
Raising concerns over precedent, the ICC stressed that allowing teams to choose which matches to play would undermine the core values of international competition.
After Bangladesh decided to boycott the matches following their scheduled games not being moved to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the PCB had been mulling this move.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates: Behold for ICC meet
The ICC will most likely meet tomorrow i.e. February 3rd (Tuesday), where they will sit with all the stakeholders to decide what will happen about the India vs Pakistan match, whether Pakistan will be allowed to boycott the match and play the remainder of the tournament, whether they will be let go freely or sanctions will be enforced upon them.
But that will be for tomorrow, thanks for tuning in the whole day, see you tomorrow with all the fresh updates.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates: What did Shahid Afridi say about the boycott
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has come out in support of the India-Pakistan clash, stating that cricket brings people closer even when they are separated by politics. Afridi—who is often seen and heard speaking sharply against India—expressed a surprising stance on a day when the prevailing sentiment was focused solely on boycotts.
The India-Pakistan clash in the T20 World Cup 2026 is not just a loss for the viewers, fans of both countries, and cricket aficionados worldwide; it also involves a massive amount of money going for a toss. Huge sums of money could be wiped from the coffers of various stakeholders if the game does not take place.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates: PCB to toe the Govt line, not share separate mail to ICC
Reports in the media have claimed that the Pakistan Cricket Board will toe their Govt line and they are not going to send separate mail to the ICC, which the ICC had demarcated as necessary for them to decide the course of action.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates: Shahid Afridi calls Pak's move to boycott regrettable
Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has termed the move by Pakistan govt to boycott India-Pakistan game regrettable, saying that cricket opens doors when politics closes them.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates: ICC not clear in message to Pak- Former ICC media head
Former ICC and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) media head, Sami Ul Hasan has said that ICC is vague in it's message to Pakistan.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates: Sunil Gavaskar said PAK can make U-turn
"Pakistani cricketers have retired and returned before, often citing fan support. So what’s the issue in reversing a decision again? It’s happened earlier, maybe it happens again before the 15th," said former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates and Boycott news: Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi says IND should have boycotted
"Pakistan is refusing to play. I am surprised that India is not the first one to refuse. Why was a match played in Dubai after Operation Sindoor? Why did BCCI allow the match?... Why do you want to start Cricket diplomacy? Refuse right away and do not play against them," questioned Imran Pratapgarhi, Congress MP from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates and Boycott news: Pak's relevance in only because of rivalry with IND
Pater Lalor and Gideon Haigh, called two of the most stern critics of the BCCI, have said that the step by Pakistan to boycott the Indi-Pakistan game was unwarranted.
LIVE India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup Updates and Boycott news: People talk about Star Sports' and JioHotstar ad
India and Pakistan match was about to be cashed by Star Sports and JioHotstar but people are now targeting the same ad after Pakistan decided to boycott
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates, boycott news: What about previous boycotts in World Cup cricket?
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates, boycott news: People still hopeful of Ind-Pak game?
People still seem to be hopeful of the India-Pakistan game in the World Cup, saying that they know it will happen, but just don't know how.
- ICC annual revenue pay-out withheld
- PCB will be asked to pay full compensation to Jio-Star for revenue loss
- Sanctions on bilateral series, impact on WTC points & ICC rankings
- Banning all overseas players (save free agents) from playing in the PSL
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates, boycott news: Shashi Tharoor wants focus back on the game
Shashi Tharoor remarked that all this nonsense should stop, and the focus should be on the game. "This whole thing is spiralling out of control. I honestly think this is now a wake-up call for all concerned to contact each other on an emergency basis, the ICC could be the platform for it - just say, let's call off this nonsense...You can't go on like this forever," he said
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates, boycott news: Mustafizur should have played IPL- Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor also said that Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman should have played the IPL. If he had not asked to return, things would not have spiralled so much out of the way.
"I don't think that Mustafizur should have been denied his contract to play in Kolkata. It was most unfortunate. Intrusion of politics, I think the Bangladeshi reaction was an overreaction, but it is also a reflection of the same, and Pakistan is trying to show its solidarity with Bangladesh."
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: Shashi Tharoor reacts to Pak's boycott
"It is pretty disgraceful that sport has been politicised in this way on both sides, frankly. I think we need to really need to come to an understanding that sports, especially a sport like Cricket which means so much to all the people, should be a means of bringing us together at least on the playing field, rather than allowing this to go on like this," said Shashi Tharoor, reacting to Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: BCCI will not comment until meet with ICC
Speaking to the media persons, BCCI vice president and congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "ICC has issued a big statement, they have spoken about sportsmanship. We completely agree with the ICC. BCCI won't make any comments on it until we speak with the ICC."
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: No handshake between India U19 and Pakistan U19
While the heat is on regarding Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup 2026 match against India, the under 19 teams of India and Pakistan did not shake hands during their Under 19 World Cup 2026 match.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: IND to blame for cricket's downfall
The Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif said that India is to be blamed for the downfall of cricket as a global game. This has come after Pakistan's call to boycott the India-Pakistan game in the T20 World Cup 2026
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: Pak defence minister calls ICC hostage of IND
The Pakistan defence minister Khawaja Asif said that ICC has been held by hostage by India and cricket is no more gentleman's game
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: Richest body got not guts, politician slams BCCI
The BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has said that he and the BCCI will hold talks with the ICC first before commenting on anything on the Pakistan boycott call. They are towing the ICC line so far, which said that selective participation is hard to tolerate in a World Cup.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: 'Richest body got not guts'- politician slams BCCI
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, slamming BCCI for playing with Pakistan, said, "Despite being the strongest, richest body in the ICC, they are being boycotted today, and India couldn't take a stance when it should have. I am sure that for a penalty, fine, they will have to take an IMF or World Bank loan, but they have taken a stance. But India was found wanting."
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP says PAK boycott slap on Sports Ministry, BCCI faces
Talking to ANI, Priyanka Chaturvedi, part of Shiv Sena (UBT), which has had a history of digging wickets and boycotting India-Pakistan matches, said, "We had all repeatedly told the BCCI to call off the matches earlier. Under the garb of commitment, excuses were made to go ahead and play with Pakistan. Pakistan has still not handed over the Asia Cup trophy to you."
"Today, the Pakistan Cricket Board has decided to boycott the match against India. They are willing to pay a penalty, a fine, and they are willing to face the consequences of all sporting bodies that our Sports Minister spoke about. It is a slap on the face of the Sports Minister of India, the BCCI," she added.
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup LIVE updates: What did Australia captain Mitchell Marsh say about no Ind-Pak game?
Mitchell, Marsh Australia captain, who is there in Pakistan to play a T20I series, which got over on the 2nd Feb, had his views about the cancellation of the India-Pakistan match and the non-participation of Bangladesh.
Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Sanjay Singh on Sunday strongly criticised Pakistan’s decision to boycott its group-stage match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, calling for a complete boycott of Pakistan in response.
Reacting to the Pakistan government’s announcement that its team “shall not take the field” for the February 15 match against India, Singh said New Delhi and Indian sportspersons should take a firm stand.
Speaking to ANI in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, Singh said, “The Indian government and our players should also totally boycott Pakistan. There should be a complete boycott.”
IND vs PAK Controversy LIVE: Harsha Bhogle explains who loses most if ICC revenue takes a hit
Harsha Bhogle flagged the financial fallout that could follow Pakistan’s reported move to forfeit matches, warning that the impact would be uneven across the global game.
In a post on X, Bhogle said that if Pakistan’s decision leads to a reduction in the ICC’s revenues and creates prolonged uncertainty, the strongest boards would feel the least pain. According to him, India, Australia and England are best placed to absorb any financial shock, given their multiple and robust revenue streams.
On the other hand, Bhogle cautioned that boards heavily dependent on ICC distributions would be hit the hardest. He noted that smaller and associate nations, along with full members such as West Indies, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, would be particularly vulnerable. He added that Pakistan itself could also suffer significant consequences, as ICC revenue forms a critical part of its cricketing finances.
On Pakistan’s reported decision to boycott its match against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma termed the move “unfortunate” and “baffling,” warning that it could ultimately harm Pakistan cricket.
Calling the stance inconsistent, Sharma pointed out that Pakistan had earlier supported Bangladesh’s request to avoid playing in India, and is now itself considering pulling out of the high-profile fixture. He said such a move would deprive fans of a much-anticipated contest and impact Pakistani players the most.
“The Pakistani public wanted to see their team play against India. By stepping away, they stand to lose both emotionally and professionally,” Sharma said, adding that cricketing decisions should not be overshadowed by politics.
He also cautioned that the Pakistan Cricket Board could face consequences if the ICC decides to intervene. “If ICC takes action, it will be a loss for PCB,” he noted, expressing hope that the board would rethink its position.
Stressing that India is currently well ahead of Pakistan in cricketing terms, Sharma reiterated that the issue appears to be political rather than sporting and said he was confident the PCB would eventually reconsider the decision.
IND vs PAK Controversy LIVE: March 15 Match in Limbo
India will travel to Sri Lanka as per ICC protocol on February 15, according to BCCI sources. The team will practice, attend press conferences, and reach the stadium on schedule, waiting for the match referee’s final decision. “India will follow the rules and stay ready,” said a BCCI official, hinting that the players are focused despite the surrounding drama.
ICC vs PCB T20 world cup Face-off LIVE Updates: What Pak govt said?
A tweet from the Pakistan government stated: “The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India.” Analysts say the official government communication escalates the tension and leaves cricketing authorities in a delicate position.