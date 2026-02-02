India vs Pakistan PAK T20 World Cup Controversy Highlights: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 has spiralled into a major flashpoint between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC), with the global governing body preparing for a crucial meeting that could have far-reaching consequences for Pakistan’s place in world cricket. Reports have claimed that PCB will toe their govt line.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has reacted, and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has toed the ICC line, saying that selective participation cannot be allowed. The meeting between ICC and all the stakeholders for the World Cup will be soon. Shashi Tharoor has also reacted to it, saying Mustafizur Rahman should have played the IPL in the first place.

The Jay Shah-led ICC is considering imposing strong punitive sanctions on Pakistan after it announced that it would boycott its February 15 group-stage match against India. The move was framed as a show of solidarity with Bangladesh, which was earlier replaced by Scotland in the tournament after refusing to play its matches in India.

Selective participation under scrutiny

Pakistan’s position became public after the government formally approved the team’s entry into the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 while restricting one fixture.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February against India,” said a post on X (Formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The ICC indicated that it has not received formal confirmation from the PCB on the issue. “This position of selective participation is difficult to reconcile with the fundamental premise of a global sporting event where all qualified teams are expected to compete on equal terms per the event schedule,” a statement from ICC read.

Integrity of the tournament at stake

Raising concerns over precedent, the ICC stressed that allowing teams to choose which matches to play would undermine the core values of international competition.

After Bangladesh decided to boycott the matches following their scheduled games not being moved to Sri Lanka, Pakistan, and the PCB had been mulling this move.

