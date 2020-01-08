ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne dominate; Bumrah, Shami also feature in top 10

Virat Kohli is at the top of ICC Test Rankings with 928 points. (Express Photo)

ICC Test Ranking: Virat Kohli maintained the top spot in the recently released ICC Test rankings, however, his teammates Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane have slipped down. Cheteshwar Pujara who was previously at the fifth spot has slipped to 6 with 791 points whereas Ajinkya Rahane is down by two spots and is currently at the 9th position in the ICC Test rankings.

Australia’s middle order batsman Marnus Labuschagne, who has had an incredible run in the longest format of the game in the last few months, has climbed to the third spot. The right-hand batsman has played 14 Test matches scoring 1459 runs with an average of 63.4. Labuschagne smashed 215 in 363 balls against New Zealand in the third Test match of the series which the home side won 3-0. Labuschagne’s innings was studded with 19 boundaries and a six as he went on to score his first double century in international cricket. The Australian batsman has been in tremendous form and will be a player to watch out for in the future. Marnus Labuschagne has scored 4 centuries and 8 half-centuries in his Test career in his brief career so far.

↗ Labuschagne moves up to No.3

↗ Stokes enters ???? 10 After the conclusion of the Sydney and Cape Town Tests, players sizzle in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for batting. Full rankings: https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/G25xIp9B2m — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2020

Marnus Labuschagne’s teammate Steve Smith is still behind Virat Kohli at the second spot with 911 points. In the bowling department, Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah is at the sixth spot with 794 points. Mohammed Shami with 771 points and Ravichandran Ashwin with 772 points are the other two bowlers at the 10th and 9th spot respectively in ICC Test rankings for bowlers.

Fast bowlers Mitchell Starc and James Anderson make significant gains in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings for bowlers ???? Full rankings: https://t.co/OMjjVwOboH pic.twitter.com/sbBsi1wBYZ — ICC (@ICC) January 8, 2020

Pat Cummins is at the top spot for the ICC Test rankings for bowlers with 904 points. West Indies fast bowler Jason Holder has jumped a spot a higher and is now at the third spot with 830 points in the ICC Test rankings.