ICC Test Rankings: Virat Kohli maintains top spot as Steve Smith finishes second

The Indian captain has 928 points in the ICC Test rankings which makes him the best.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has retained the top spot in the recently released ICC Test rankings. Kohli has had a brilliant run throughout the year which has helped him end the year on a high. The Indian captain has 928 points in the ICC Test rankings. The second spot has been grabbed by Australia’s star batsman Steve Smith with 911 points. Steve Smith returned to international cricket this year following his one-year ban for ball-tampering allegations during the South Africa tour.

Virat Kohli has played 8 Test matches in the calendar year and has smashed 612 runs in 11 innings with an average of 68.00. Kohli achieved his personal best in Test cricket when he scored 254* against South Africa in the second Test match of the series which was held in Pune. With this double century, Virat Kohli also became the only Indian batsman to score seven double centuries for India in the longest format of the game leaving behind Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

On the other hand, Steve Smith was brilliant in the Ashes against England and scored 3 centuries with the highest score of 211. Smith has been in brilliant form throughout the season and the contest between Kohli and Smith has been a treat to watch for cricket lovers.

The other two Indian batsmen to feature in the top 10 are Cheteshwar Pujara at number 4 with 791 points and Ajinkya Rahane at number 6 with 759 points. In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah is the only Indian bowler to feature in the top 10. Bumrah is ranked at number six with 794 points.

Pat Cummins is the number one ranked Test bowler at the moment with 898 points. The Australian fast bowler has been brilliant throughout the year. He has been one of the most important players for the Australian team and they will be hoping that Cummins can continue his dream run in the series against New Zealand as well.

India’s next Test assignment will be against New Zealand in February 2020.