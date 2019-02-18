ICC Test Rankings 2019: Pat Cummins becomes first Australian pacer to gain top spot after Glenn McGrath

The Australian fast bowler has played 20 Test matches and taken 94 wickets with a strike rate of 46.86 with an economy rate of 2.82.

Australian speedster Pat Cummins achieved the top spot in ICC’s test rankings with 878 points, becoming the first Australian fast bowler to achieve this feat after Australian legend Glenn Mcgrath. Cummins dethroned South African fast bowler Kagiso Rabada to take the top spot. This is the first time since February 2006 that an Australian fast bowler has achieved this feat. English fast bowler James Anderson was behind Cummins on the second spot with 862 points.

Pat Cummins had a brilliant 2018 season where he played 8 test matches and took 44 wickets. Cummins was brilliant in the series against India as well as he managed to take 14 wickets in the four Test matches that took place in the Border-Gavaskar series. Cummins was able to trouble the Indian captain Virat Kohli in the first two matches of the Test series as well.

Pat Cummins made his Test debut in the 2010-11 season as an 18-year-old against South Africa at Johannesburg. The Australian fast bowler has played 20 Test matches and taken 94 wickets with a strike rate of 46.86 with an economy rate of 2.82. He has four 5-wicket hauls to his name in the longest format of the game.

The list also features Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja at the 10th and 5th spot respectively. Cummins will be a part of the Australian squad for the ODI and T20I series against India which begins from 24th February 2019.