ICC Test ranking: Virat Kohli grabs top spot, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane in top 10

Virat Kohli

Even as Virat Kohli continue to have sublime touch with the bat, the Indian skipper topped the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test ranking for batsmen. While he earned the topslot with 928 points, he is closely followed by Australia’s Steve Smith in second spot with 923 points. Smit was holding the top spot earlier with Kohli following him closely.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is in the third spot with 877 points.Kohli recent form,that included his knock of 136 runs against Bangladesh at the recent day-night Test match at the Eden Gardens, seems to has helped him to get to the top spot.

Among other Indians in top 10 include, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane.While Pujara is in 4th position with 791points, Rahane is on the 6th spot with 759 spot. The recent knock of 335 runs againt Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval Test match helped David Warner earn 5th spot with 764 points.

Among others to break into top 10 include, England’s Joe root with 752 points for 7th position, Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne with 731 points for 8th spot, New Zealand’s Henri Nicolls with 726 points for 9th and Sri Lanka’s Demuth Karanuaratne with 723 points to settle for 10th spot.

Fresh from his superb performance against South Africa, which included 215 runs in aTest match recently, Mayank Agrawal has been ranked 12th 700 points. Another Indian batsman to be recognised in top 20 include Rohit Sharma with 688 points. Batsman-wicket keeper Rishabh Pant is in 28th spot with 602 points,the release by the ICC showed.

While none of the Pakistan batsmen are in top 10 list, Babar Azam grabbed the 13th spot with 698 spot.Another player from Pakistan Asad Shafiq is in 22nd spot with 646 spot. Australian pacer Mitchell Starcalso gained in the latest rankings. He moved up four places above to 14th position after his seven wickets haulin the recent Adelaide Test.