ICC Test Championship schedule announced: India to start campaign against Windies

ICC on Wednesday, June 20, 2018, posted the schedule for the first ever Test championship which will be played over a span of two years. The tournament will be played from July 15 2019 to April 30 2021. The aim of the championship is to bring more context to bilateral Test Cricket. The Tournament will be played by the nine top-ranked team in the world, with each side playing 6 series on home and away both. Opponents will be mutually selected. The top two sides after a span of two years will play against each other in the final in April 2021.

The tournament will start with The Ashes in England. The match between England and Australia will mark the beginning of the championship. Parallel to the Ashes, World number 1 test team India will play against the Windies in India, followed by Sri Lanka Tour of New Zealand.

Along with the Test Championship, the ICC also announced a 13-team one-day international league which will act as a qualification pathway to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

According to Tom Harrison, the Chief Executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, the ICC has taken the right step. Harrison said, “As strong supporters of Test cricket, we particularly welcome the creation of the new World Test Championship,” he said. “It is a big step in the right direction and will help ensure Test cricket is more sustainable and competitive in the long-term – and help secure its unique place at the pinnacle of our international game.”

According to Cricket South Africa Chief Executive Thabang Moroe this championship is a win-win situation for every nation. Moroe said, it was “a win-win situation for all” and David White, the New Zealand Cricket boss, said: “By bringing more relevance and context into international cricket we can farewell what used to be known as neutral games, and introduce interest into every fixture, no matter which side is playing.”