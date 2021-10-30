ICC T20 World Cup, Ind Vs NZ: India play against New Zealand in Do or Die contest; Check pitch report, fantasy team predictions, other details

All is not in favour of the New Zealand team either as the team is battling its own challenges including poor form of captain Kane Williamson and foot injury of Martin Guptill.

After opening the tournament with a crushing defeat against Pakistan, India are going to lock horns with one of the best T-20 teams of recent times-New Zealand- on Sunday. The match to be played at Dubai International Stadium tomorrow will decide the fate of the Indian team in the ICC T-20 world cup as the match against New Zealand could eventually turn out to be the deciding factor in taking India ahead in the tournament. Several experts and former players have already highlighted the fact that it is a do or die match for the Indian team and a defeat in this match could disqualify the Virat Kohli-led side from the tournament.

The stakes for the match are higher due to the fact that even New Zealand got defeated in their first match against Pakistan and their standing in the tournament is akin to the Indian side. Among the major Kiwi players that could prove a challenge to the Indian team are Tim Southee and Trent Boult who have performed exceptionally well against the Indian team in the past. However, all is not in favour of the New Zealand team either as the team is battling its own challenges including poor form of captain Kane Williamson and foot injury of Martin Guptill.

Where to watch India vs New Zealand?

The match will be streamed at Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV on the internet enabled televisions and other devices. On the other hand on cable television networks, the match will be telecast on the Star Sports channel network.

India’s Predicted team against New Zealand: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur, Ravindra Jadeja/Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy.

New Zealand’s Predicted team against India: Kane Williamson(c), Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(wk), Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell/Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.