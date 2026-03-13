The T20 World Cup 2026 is over, but the curiosity to know which team earned how much money never ceases. The latest revelation is out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) itself. They have confirmed which team won what share of the $11.25 million prize pool from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The announcement on March 11 revealed an astonishing stat as to how, not only in terms of winning the World Cup, the World Cup match against them, but also in terms of monetary gains, the Indian team has dwarfed the arch-rivals Pakistan.

Both teams received the same $225,000 base participation fee. But things changed completely after that.

How much did India earn as Prize money for T20 World Cup 2026 from ICC?

World Cup champions India walked away with $2,639,423 (approximately ₹23.74 crore), the largest share of the entire prize pool. Champions for a record third time, the Men in Blue won eight of their nine matches, including a dominant 96-run demolition of New Zealand in the final at Ahmedabad. Here is how their earnings stacked up:

Component Amount (USD) Amount (INR) Base participation fee $225,000 ₹2.02 Cr Champions placement bonus $1,000,000 ₹8.99 Cr Win bonuses (8 wins × ~$176,803) $1,414,423 ₹12.72 Cr Total $2,639,423 ₹23.74 Cr

How much did Pakistan earn from ICC compared to India’s Prize Money?

Pakistan exited at the Super 8 stage, finishing third in their group behind England and New Zealand. Their earnings tell a much quieter story:

Component Amount (USD) Amount (INR) Base participation fee $225,000 ₹2.02 Cr Win bonuses (4 wins × ~$74,423) $297,692 ₹2.68 Cr Total $522,692 ₹4.70 Cr

One match against New Zealand was abandoned due to rain — a no-result that added a points-table entry but crucially earned no win bonus, leaving Pakistan’s tally exactly where four wins placed it.

What is the difference between India’s and Pakistan’s T20 World Cup earnings?

The Final Gap

India Pakistan Difference Total (USD) $2,639,423 $522,692 $2,116,731 Total (INR) ₹23.74 Cr ₹4.70 Cr ₹19.04 Cr

In T20 cricket’s biggest tournament, consistency doesn’t just bring glory — it brings a substantially bigger cheque. Every win compounds, every stage cleared adds up, and by the time India were lifting the trophy in Ahmedabad, they had earned more than five times what Pakistan took home — the price, ultimately, of eight wins versus four.