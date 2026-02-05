The 10th edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is set to be the biggest in history. With 20 teams competing for the ultimate prize starting February 7, 2026, the tournament features a complex multi-stage format designed to maximise high-voltage clashes and commercial revenue.

T20 World Cup format: The 20-team expansion and group dynamics

The tournament kicks off with 20 nations divided into four groups of five teams each. In this opening round, every team is scheduled to play four matches within their group. This stage is a ruthless sprint; only the top two teams from each of the four groups will survive the cut to enter the next phase of the competition.

ALSO READ Decoding Men in Blue ahead of T20 World Cup: Settled XI gives India edge to defend title

Navigating the Super 8 stage

The eight qualifying teams are then re-shuffled into two groups of four. In this secondary phase, each team plays three matches against their group rivals. To ensure high broadcast value, the ICC uses a pre-seeding system, meaning if a top-ranked team like India or Australia qualifies, their position in the Super 8 bracket is already fixed regardless of whether they finished first or second in the initial group.

Teams that play the final will play 9 matches

For the two teams that eventually reach the championship match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 8, the journey will consist of nine matches in total. This includes four group games, three Super 8 matches, a semi-final, and the grand finale.

Projected record-breaking prize money

While the ICC will finalise the figures mid-tournament, the 2026 prize pool is expected to exceed $13.5 million (approximately ₹113 crore). This represents a significant increase from previous editions, driven by record-breaking sponsorship deals and the immense viewership expected across the Indian subcontinent.

Earnings for the Champions and finalists

The winning team is projected to take home a staggering $3 million (over Rs 25 crore), the highest payout ever for a T20 World Cup. The runners-up won’t leave empty-handed, with an expected payout of $1.6 million (Rs 13.4 crore). Even reaching the semi-finals guarantees a massive financial boost of roughly $790,000 (Rs 6.6 crore) per team.

Financial incentives for every victory

In a move to keep every match competitive, the ICC also provides performance bonuses.Teams are expected to earn nearly $31,000 (approx. ₹26 lakh) for every single win they secure during the Group and Super 8 stages. This ensures that even if a team has already qualified or been eliminated, there is still a massive financial motivation to win their remaining fixtures.