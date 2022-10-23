India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK) Live Score Updates: All eyes are now set on the Melbourne Cricket Ground as India gets ready to face Pakistan in the ICC T20 World Cup today. The match will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

In 2021 T20 World Cup, India and Pakistan went head-on against each other thrice where men in green emerged victorious twice. The expectations from the India side are higher as they are looking forward to bounce back and reclaim victory. Speaking of the overall number, India has won 8 matches and Pakistan has won three matches out of 11 T20Is.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup WEATHER REPORT:

According to Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 90% chance of rainfall in Melbourne today. The bureau has also predicted a severe thunderstorm with a possible rainfall of 5 to 15 mm which could delay the match.

IND vs PAK T20 World Cup PITCH REPORT:

The pitch at the Melbourne Cricket Ground provides a fine balance between bating and balling quite often, according to a report by cricketaddictor. The report further says that pacers could get some fine bounce, especially early on in the game. However, given the history of tracks and records, the role of spinners might be limited.

The match for obvious reasons comes with huge expectations. You can catch the live action on Disney+ Hotstar and also on Star Sports channel.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup, Australia, 2022 Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne 23 October 2022 India vs Pakistan Match Yet To Begin ( Day – Super 12 – Match 4 ) Match begins at 13:30 IST (08:00 GMT)

Live Updates

12:10 (IST) 23 Oct 2022 IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE: Time to cheer! Youngsters pose for photographs as they cheer for team India on the eve their T20 cricket world cup match against Pakistan, near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. (PTI Photo) 12:06 (IST) 23 Oct 2022 IND vs PAK T20 World Cup LIVE: Rohit Sharma-led India to face Babar Azam-led Pakistan Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team will be facing Babar Azam’s Pakistan cricket team in their Super 12 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground today. Stay tuned with us!

