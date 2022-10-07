ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Countdown begins for biggest cricket event from Oct 16; Check game format, prize money, venues and schedule here

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is around the corner. The host country Australia is also the defending champion of the title. The first match of the mega tournament is scheduled to take place on October 16 and the final match of the month-long tournament will be played on November 13. The first game will be played between Asia Cup 2022 champions Sri Lanka and Namibia at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Format

A total of 16 teams are part of the T20 World Cup in Australia, of which:

8 are part of the qualifier round and 8 are part of the Super 12 round

After the qualifier round in the tournament, 4 teams out of 8 will join the other 8 teams of the Super 12 round

They will then be divided into 2 equal groups

In the Super 12 rounds, every team will have to play against the other team

Eventually, 2 teams out of 6 will qualify for the semi-finals

The winners of the semi-finals will play in the final on November 13

The eight teams that made it directly to the Super 12 phase are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

ICC T20 World Cup Prize Money

The winner of the upcoming men’s T20 World Cup in Australia will take home a whopping prize money of USD 1.6 million, ICC had announced. It said in a statement that the runner-up side will get half the amount of the winning team’s prize purse. At the end of the 16-team tournament that runs for nearly a month, the losing semi-finalists will each get USD 400,000 from the USD 5.6 million total prize pool.

The eight teams who exit at the Super 12 stage will receive USD 70,000 each. “Like last year at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, a win in each of the 30 games in the Super 12 phase will be worth USD 40,000,” the ICC stated.

For any win in the first round, prize money of USD 40,000 will be awarded, with the 12 matches amounting to USD 480,000. The four teams that will be knocked out in the first round will get USD 40,000 each.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Venues

The T20 World Cup is being hosted in Australia this year and seven cities will witness the exhilarating clashes between 16 teams. The cities where matches will be conducted are Melbourne, Sydney, Geelong, Hobart, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Schedule

With almost a week to go for the T20 World Cup, checkout the schedule for the tournament:

October 16

Sri Lanka vs Namibia — 3:00 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Qualifier 2 vs Qualifier 3 — 7:00 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 17

West Indies vs Scotland — 3:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Qualifier 1 vs Qualifier 4 — 7:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 18

Namibia vs Qualifier 3 — 3:00 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 2 — 7:00 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 19

Scotland vs Qualifier 4 — 3:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Qualifier 1 — 7:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 20

Sri Lanka vs Qualifier 3 — 3:00 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

Namibia vs Qualifier 2 — 7:00 PM at Kardinia Park Stadium, Geelong

October 21

West Indies vs Qualifier 4 — 3:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Qualifier 1 — 7:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 22

New Zealand vs Australia — 6:00 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan — 7:00 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 23

Group A Winner vs Group B Runner-up — 3:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan — 7:00 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 24

Bangladesh vs Group A Runner-up — 3:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Group B Winner — 7:00 PM at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

October 25

Australia vs Group A Winner — 7:00 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 26

England vs Group B Runner-up — 3:00 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan — 7:00 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 27

South Africa vs Bangladesh — 2:00 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

India vs Group A Runner-up — 6:00 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Pakistan vs Group B Winner — 7:00 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 28

Afghanistan vs Group B Runner-up — 3:00 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

England vs Australia — 7:00 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

October 29

New Zealand vs Group A Winner — 7:00 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

October 30

Bangladesh vs Group B Winner — 1:00 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

Pakistan vs Group A Runner-up — 3:00 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa — 7:00 PM at Perth Stadium, Perth

October 31

Australia vs Group B Runner-up — 6:00 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 1

Afghanistan vs Group A Winner — 2:00 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand — 6:00 PM at The Gabba, Brisbane

November 2

Group B Winner vs Group A Runner-up — 2:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh — 6:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 3

Pakistan vs South Africa — 7:00 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 4

New Zealand vs Group B Runner-up — 2:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan — 6:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

November 5

England vs Group A Winner — 7:00 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 6

South Africa vs Group A Runner-up — 10:30 AM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Pakistan vs Bangladesh — 2:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Group B Winner — 7:00 PM at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

November 9

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 1: TBA VS TBA — 7:00 PM at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

November 10

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-final 2: TBA VS TBA — 6:30 PM at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

The final will take place on November 13.

(With PTI inputs)