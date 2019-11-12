ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain top spots in batting and bowling charts

By: |
Published: November 12, 2019 7:42:34 PM

Kohli is sitting pretty at the top of the rankings for batsmen with 895 rating points.

ICC ODI rankings, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, ICC ODI Player Rankings, Rohit Sharma, Trent Boult, Hardik Pandya, Ben StokesIn the bowlers’ rankings, Bumrah, who is undergoing treatment for lower back stress fracture, also maintained his top spot with 797 rating points. (PTI photo)

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and injury-sidelined Jasprit Bumrah have maintained their top spots in the latest ICC ODI Player Rankings for batsmen and bowlers respectively. Kohli is sitting pretty at the top of the rankings for batsmen with 895 rating points. He is followed by his deputy Rohit Sharma (834) who has been in sensational form in all three formats this year.

In the bowlers’ rankings, Bumrah, who is undergoing treatment for lower back stress fracture, also maintained his top spot with 797 rating points. He is followed by New Zealand’s pacer Trent Boult (740). Hardik Pandya is the only Indian to feature in the top 10 among all-rounders. He is at number 10 with 246 rating points. England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes tops the chart with 319 rating points, followed by Mohammad Nabi of Afghanistan.
India’s next ODI fixture is against the West Indies in a three-match series beginning December 15 in Chennai.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. SPORTS
  3. ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah retain top spots in batting and bowling charts
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1ICC drops Shakib Al Hasan from T20I rankings following ban
2‘Like a boss!’ Shoaib Akhtar is all praise for Rohit Sharma after India clinch series against Bangladesh
3‘Vindictive people ended careers of many players’: Dwayne Bravo slams ex-West Indies board president Dave Cameron