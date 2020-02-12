ICC ODI rankings: Virat Kohli continues to dominate batsmen ranking; Jasprit Bumrah loses top spot among bowlers

Indian skipper Virat Kohli

ICC ODI rankings: Even as the Indian team continued with their poor performance in the just-concluded ODI series against New Zealand in the island nation’s tour, here is a mix of good news for Indian cricket fans. Despite his below-par performance against the Kiwis in the series, skipper Virat Kohli continues to hold the top position in the ODI batsmen list with 869 points. His deputy Rohit Sharma continues in the second position with 855 points. While no other Indian has been placed in the top 10, Pakistan’s Babar Azam bagged the third position with 829 points.

Among other batsmen in the ODI, the list includes New Zealand’s Ross Taylor in the fourth position with 828 points, South Africa’s Faf du Plessis in the fifth position with 803 points. Australia’s David warner grabbed the sixth position with 796 points.

Jasprit Bumrah who has earlier topped the bowlers’ list in the ICC bowlers ranking in ODI among bowlers, has slipped to the second position with 719 points. New Zealand bowler Trent Boult has earned the top position this time with 727 points. He had missed the limited over series against India due to an injury.

Afghanistan’s Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been placed third with 701 points. Yuzvendra Chahal, who grabbed six wickets against New Zealand in the series, climbed to the 13th position, while teammate Kuldeep Yadav has been placed in the 16th place. South Africa’s Kagiso Eabad grabbed the fourth position among bowlers with 674 points. Among other bowlers in the list include New Zealand’s Pat Cummins in the fifth position with 673 points. Pakistan’s Mohammed Amir has been placed in the seventh position with 656 points

In the all-rounders’ category, India’s Ravindra Jadeja, moved up three places above to be placed at seventh position in the list of all-rounders in the ICC ODI ranking. He earned 246 points. Afghanistan’s Mohammed Nabi topped the list with 301 points. He is followed by England’s Ben Stokes in the second position with 294 points. Pakistan’s Imad Wasim earned the third position with 278 position